Keeping your Razer Blade 15 keyboard clean is essential for optimal functionality and longevity. With regular cleaning, you can prevent dust, dirt, and debris from accumulating beneath the keys. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to clean your Razer Blade 15 keyboard effectively.
How to Clean Razer Blade 15 Keyboard
Here’s how to clean your Razer Blade 15 keyboard:
1. Turn off your Razer Blade 15: Before you start cleaning, make sure to turn off your laptop to avoid any accidental keystrokes.
2. Gather the necessary tools: You will need a soft, lint-free cloth, a can of compressed air, a small brush (such as a toothbrush or a keyboard brush), and a mild cleaning solution (water or isopropyl alcohol).
3. Remove loose debris: Gently turn your Razer Blade 15 upside down and tap it gently to remove any loose particles or crumbs that may have collected between the keys.
4. Use compressed air: Hold the can of compressed air upright and at a slight angle. Spray short bursts of air in a sweeping motion across the keyboard, paying extra attention to the spaces between the keys. This will help dislodge any remaining debris.
5. Clean the keys: Dampen the soft cloth with a mild cleaning solution, ensuring that it is not dripping wet. Gently wipe each key, applying slight pressure to remove any fingerprints or stains. Use the small brush to clean the gaps between the keys. If necessary, you can also use a cotton swab dipped in the cleaning solution for hard-to-reach areas.
6. Dry thoroughly: Allow the keyboard to air dry completely before turning on your Razer Blade 15. Make sure there is no moisture left, as it can damage your laptop.
7. Power on your laptop: Once the keyboard is dry, you can safely turn on your Razer Blade 15 and resume using it.
Regularly cleaning your Razer Blade 15 keyboard following these steps will ensure that it remains in top condition and provides a pleasant typing experience.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I clean the Razer Blade 15 keyboard without turning it off?
No, it is essential to turn off your laptop to prevent accidental keystrokes and potential damage during the cleaning process.
2. How often should I clean my Razer Blade 15 keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your keyboard at least once a month to prevent the buildup of dirt and debris.
3. Can I use a regular cleaning spray or rubbing alcohol?
It is not advisable to use regular cleaning sprays, as they may contain harsh chemicals that can damage the keyboard. Opt for a mild cleaning solution like water or isopropyl alcohol instead.
4. Can I remove the keys to clean them more effectively?
Razer Blade 15 keys are not designed to be easily removable, so it is not recommended to remove them for cleaning purposes. Stick to using a soft cloth and a small brush to clean the keys carefully.
5. Can I clean the keyboard with a vacuum cleaner?
It is generally not recommended to use a vacuum cleaner on your Razer Blade 15 keyboard, as it can create static electricity or damage the keys. Stick to using compressed air and a soft cloth for safe cleaning.
6. Should I use a wet cloth to clean the keyboard?
Avoid using a dripping wet cloth as excess moisture can damage the keyboard. Dampen the cloth slightly, ensuring it is not wet enough to leave water droplets behind.
7. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer is not recommended, as the heat produced can damage the delicate components of your keyboard. Allow the keyboard to air dry naturally.
8. What if I accidentally spill liquid on the keyboard?
If you spill liquid on your keyboard, immediately turn off your laptop, and proceed to clean the affected areas using the steps mentioned above. If the liquid was sugary or sticky, it is advisable to seek professional assistance for a thorough cleaning.
9. Is it necessary to clean the keyboard if I use a keyboard cover?
While a keyboard cover can help protect your Razer Blade 15 keyboard from dust and spills, it is still essential to clean your keyboard regularly. Dust and dirt can still find their way underneath the cover, affecting the performance of your keys.
10. Can I use a disinfectant wipe to clean the keyboard?
Disinfectant wipes may contain chemicals that can damage the keyboard’s surface. It is best to use a soft cloth dampened with a mild cleaning solution like water or isopropyl alcohol.
11. How do I clean the backlit keys on my Razer Blade 15?
Clean the backlit keys using the same steps mentioned above. However, make sure the laptop is turned off, and the keys are fully dry before turning it back on.
12. My keyboard is not responding correctly after cleaning. What should I do?
If your keyboard is experiencing issues after cleaning, try restarting your laptop and checking the keyboard settings. If the problem persists, contact Razer customer support for further assistance.
By following these guidelines and maintaining regular cleaning schedules, you can enjoy a clean and functional Razer Blade 15 keyboard for years to come.