How to clean out Macbook pro keyboard?

If you own a MacBook Pro, you know how important it is to keep your keyboard clean. Over time, dust, crumbs, and other debris can accumulate between the keys, affecting their performance and potentially causing damage to your laptop. Keeping your keyboard clean not only improves its aesthetics but also ensures smooth and comfortable typing. In this article, we will discuss the steps on how to clean out your MacBook Pro keyboard effectively.
Gather the necessary tools
Before you begin cleaning your MacBook Pro keyboard, make sure you have the following tools handy:
- A can of compressed air
- A soft, lint-free cloth
- Isopropyl alcohol (optional)
- Cotton swabs (optional)
Step-by-step guide to cleaning your MacBook Pro keyboard
1. Power off your MacBook Pro: It is important to shut down your laptop and unplug it from any power source before starting the cleaning process.
2. Turn your laptop upside down: Gently flip your MacBook Pro over to remove any loose debris that may have fallen between the keys. Tap the bottom of the laptop to dislodge any stubborn particles.
3. Use compressed air: Pick up the can of compressed air and hold it upright. Position the nozzle between the keys and spray short bursts of air to remove dust and debris from the keyboard. Be sure to keep the can upright to prevent any moisture from damaging the internal components.
4. Wipe the keys and surface: Take the soft, lint-free cloth and dampen it with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol if you prefer a deeper clean. Gently wipe the keys and the surface around them to remove any remaining dirt and oils. Ensure the cloth is only slightly damp and not dripping wet.
5. Clean the gaps between the keys: If there are any dirt or debris stuck in the gaps, you can use a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to carefully clean them out. Be gentle to avoid damaging the keys.
6. Let it dry: Allow your MacBook Pro to air dry for a few minutes before flipping it back over and turning it on.
7. Repeat if necessary: If your keyboard still appears dirty or sticky, repeat the above steps until it is clean to your satisfaction. Remember not to use excessive liquid on the keys, as it can seep beneath and cause damage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my MacBook Pro keyboard?
No, it is not recommended to use a vacuum cleaner as it may generate static electricity and potentially damage your laptop’s components.
2. How often should I clean my MacBook Pro keyboard?
It is best to clean your keyboard every couple of months or if you notice any issues with its performance.
3. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol to clean the keys?
Water is not recommended as it can damage your laptop. Isopropyl alcohol is a safer option when used sparingly.
4. Can I remove the keys to clean them?
While it is possible to remove individual keys on some MacBook Pro models, it is not recommended unless you are experienced and confident in doing so.
5. What if compressed air is not available?
You can use a soft-bristled brush to gently sweep away the debris between the keys.
6. Can I use baby wipes to clean my MacBook Pro keyboard?
It is not recommended as baby wipes may leave residue on the keys and potentially damage them.
7. How can I prevent future buildup?
To prevent debris buildup, it is advisable to avoid eating, drinking, or using your laptop in dusty environments.
8. Why are some keys unresponsive even after cleaning?
If certain keys remain unresponsive after cleaning, there may be underlying hardware issues that require professional attention.
9. Can I clean the keyboard while it is turned on?
It is best to power off your MacBook Pro and unplug it from any power source before starting the cleaning process.
10. Is it safe to use a hairdryer to dry the keyboard?
Using a hairdryer is not recommended as the heat can cause damage to your MacBook Pro’s internal components.
11. Can I use alcohol wipes to clean my MacBook Pro keyboard?
Alcohol wipes may contain higher levels of moisture, which can potentially damage your laptop. It is safer to use a lint-free cloth slightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol.
12. Should I clean the keyboard of my MacBook Pro with the Retina display differently?
No, the process of cleaning the keyboard remains the same for all MacBook Pro models, regardless of their display type. However, exercise extra caution when cleaning the Retina display itself, as it requires a different approach.