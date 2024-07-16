How to clean out computer free?

Having a cluttered computer can significantly impact its performance, making it sluggish and less efficient. While there are several commercial software options available for cleaning your computer, there are also many ways to achieve the same results for free. In this article, we will walk you through some essential steps and tips on how to clean out your computer effectively and without spending a dime.
1. Remove Unnecessary Programs
One of the first steps in cleaning out your computer involves uninstalling unnecessary programs. To do this, go to Control Panel on Windows or the Applications folder on a Mac, and uninstall any programs that you no longer use or need.
2. Delete Temporary Files
Try to regularly delete temporary files on your computer, as they can accumulate over time and take up valuable space. Simply use the Disk Cleanup tool on Windows or the “Manage Storage” option on a Mac to get rid of these files.
3. Clear Browser Cache and History
To improve your computer’s performance, **clearing out your browser cache and history** is essential. In your browser settings, you will find options to clear cache and browsing history, which will free up space and reduce load times.
4. Organize and Delete Unwanted Files
Take the time to declutter your computer by organizing files into appropriate folders and deleting any unwanted ones. Doing so will not only free up storage space but also make it easier to find important files in the future.
5. Run Disk Cleanup or Disk Utility
Both Windows and Mac operating systems offer built-in tools called Disk Cleanup and Disk Utility, respectively, that can help optimize your computer’s performance. These tools scan your computer for unnecessary files and remove them, freeing up valuable storage space.
6. Manage Startup Programs
Having too many programs starting up when you turn on your computer can slow down the booting process. **Disable any unnecessary startup programs** by accessing the startup settings on your computer, which will help speed up your machine.
7. Defragment Your Hard Drive (Windows Only)
While newer versions of Windows automatically defragment your hard drive, you can still manually initiate the process if necessary. To defragment your hard drive, search for “Defragment and Optimize Drives” in the Windows search bar and follow the instructions.
8. Scan for Malware and Viruses
Regularly scanning your computer for malware and viruses is crucial in maintaining its health and performance. Utilize free antivirus software like Avast, AVG, or Windows Defender (built into Windows) to ensure your computer is protected.
9. Update Your Operating System and Software
Keeping your operating system and software up to date is essential for enhanced performance and security. Always install the latest updates and patches provided by the software developers to get the most out of your computer.
10. Remove Unused Browser Extensions
Browser extensions can add functionality to your browsing experience, but having too many can slow down your computer. **Remove any unused or unnecessary browser extensions** to optimize your browser’s performance.
11. Optimize Your Hard Drive (Mac Only)
For Mac users, running the First Aid tool in Disk Utility can help optimize your hard drive and improve performance. This tool checks for any errors and attempts to repair them.
12. Clear Desktop Clutter
Having a cluttered desktop with numerous files and icons can slow down your computer. **Clear up your desktop** by organizing files into folders or deleting unwanted items, giving your computer a clean and fresh start.
By following these steps and incorporating them into your regular computer maintenance routine, you can effectively clean out your computer for free, resulting in improved performance and a smoother user experience.