How to clean oily laptop keyboard?

Having an oily laptop keyboard can be frustrating, as it not only affects the appearance, but also makes typing difficult and unhygienic. Oily residue can accumulate on the keys due to continuous usage, food crumbs, or even greasy fingers. However, cleaning an oily laptop keyboard is not as complicated as it may seem. With a few simple steps, you can effectively remove the oil and restore your keyboard to its former pristine condition.
Materials Needed
Before we dive into the step-by-step process of cleaning an oily laptop keyboard, let’s gather the necessary materials:
– Soft microfiber cloth
– Cotton swabs
– Isopropyl alcohol (70% concentration or higher)
– Distilled water
– Compressed air can
– Toothbrush (soft-bristled)
The Cleaning Process
1. Turn off the laptop: Before starting the cleaning process, make sure your laptop is turned off to prevent any accidental key presses or damage.
2. Remove loose debris: Tilt the laptop so that the keyboard faces down, and gently shake it to dislodge any loose debris or crumbs that may have accumulated between the keys.
3. Use a soft microfiber cloth: Take the soft microfiber cloth and dampen it slightly with a mixture of equal parts isopropyl alcohol and distilled water. Ensure the cloth is only slightly damp, not wet, to prevent any liquid from seeping into the keyboard.
4. Clean the keys: Gently wipe each key, paying special attention to the areas where oil or grime has accumulated. Use small circular motions to remove the oily residue. If necessary, apply a bit more pressure, but be cautious not to press too hard.
5. Clean between the keys: Dip a cotton swab into the isopropyl alcohol mixture and use it to clean between the keys. Be gentle and avoid applying excessive force to prevent any damage.
6. Remove stubborn residue: For stubborn oil or grime, use a toothbrush with soft bristles dipped in the alcohol mixture. Gently scrub the affected keys or areas until the residue is removed.
7. Dry the keyboard: Once you have thoroughly cleaned the keyboard, leave it to air dry for a few minutes. Ensure there is no excess moisture before turning on the laptop.
8. Use compressed air: To remove any dust or debris that may still be trapped between the keys, use a compressed air can. Hold the can upright and blow air between the keys in short bursts.
9. Repeat if necessary: If your laptop keyboard is exceptionally oily or dirty, you may need to repeat the cleaning process a few times until you achieve the desired results.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I clean my laptop keyboard without turning it off?
No, it is crucial to turn off your laptop before cleaning the keyboard to avoid accidental key presses and potential damage.
2. Is it safe to use isopropyl alcohol on the keyboard?
Yes, isopropyl alcohol is safe to use on laptop keyboards as long as it is diluted with distilled water and applied in moderation.
3. Can I use any type of cloth to clean my keyboard?
It is recommended to use a soft microfiber cloth as it is gentle on the keys and doesn’t leave lint behind.
4. Should I clean the keys individually or all at once?
Cleaning the keys individually allows for more effective removal of oily residue and ensures a thorough cleaning.
5. Can I use water alone to clean my keyboard?
Using plain water alone may not be as effective in removing oily residue. It is best to use a diluted alcohol and water mixture.
6. Can I submerge my laptop keyboard in water?
No, submerging your laptop keyboard in water can cause irreversible damage. Avoid liquid exposure to protect your device.
7. How often should I clean my laptop keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your laptop keyboard every few months or whenever you notice accumulated oil or grime.
8. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
It is not advisable to use a hairdryer as the heat may damage the keyboard. Air drying is the safest method.
9. What should I do if cleaning doesn’t resolve the issue?
If cleaning the keyboard doesn’t resolve the issue, consider seeking professional help or contacting the laptop manufacturer for further assistance.
10. Can I use cleaning wipes instead of a cloth?
Cleaning wipes may contain harsh chemicals that could damage the keyboard. It is safer to use a soft microfiber cloth dampened with the alcohol-water mixture.
11. Can I clean the keyboard while the laptop is charging?
It is advisable to unplug the laptop from its power source before starting the cleaning process to avoid any potential electric hazards.
12. Can I use other types of alcohol besides isopropyl alcohol?
Isopropyl alcohol is recommended for cleaning laptop keyboards due to its quick evaporation and non-conductive properties. Other alcohols may not work as effectively or could damage the keys.