How to clean office keyboard?

Introduction
Office keyboards are notorious for accumulating dust, crumbs, and other debris over time. Aside from being unhygienic, a dirty keyboard can hinder your productivity and even cause damage if ignored. In this article, we will walk you through a step-by-step guide on how to effectively clean your office keyboard, ensuring it remains in pristine condition.
The Essentials: What You Will Need
Before we dive into the cleaning process, gather the following items:
- A can of compressed air
- A soft microfiber cloth
- A small brush with soft bristles
- Isopropyl alcohol or disinfectant wipes
- Cotton swabs
- A small bowl of warm water
Step 1: Disconnect and Turn Off Your Keyboard
Before you start cleaning, make sure to disconnect your keyboard from the computer. This will prevent any accidental key presses or system disruptions. Additionally, remember to turn off your keyboard to avoid any electrical mishaps.
Step 2: Shake Out the Debris
Hold your keyboard upside down and gently shake it to dislodge any loose debris, such as crumbs or dust. Be careful not to shake it too vigorously, as this may damage the internal components.
Step 3: Use Compressed Air to Blow Away Dust and Dirt
Take the can of compressed air, hold it upright, and use short bursts to blow away dust and dirt from between the keys. Pay special attention to areas where debris tends to accumulate, like around the spacebar and in the narrow spaces between the keys.
Step 4: Wipe the Keys with a Microfiber Cloth
Dampen a soft microfiber cloth with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol or a disinfectant wipe. Gently wipe the top and sides of each key, removing any grime or stains. Take care not to saturate the cloth, as excess liquid can seep into the keyboard and cause damage.
Step 5: Clean Between the Keys
To clean the narrow spaces between the keys, use a small brush with soft bristles. Brush back and forth to dislodge any remaining dirt or crumbs. You can also use a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to reach difficult-to-clean areas.
Step 6: Dry the Keyboard
After you have cleaned the keys and crevices, ensure that your keyboard is completely dry before reconnecting it to your computer. You can either air dry it naturally or use a clean, dry microfiber cloth to speed up the process.
Step 7: Final Touches
Now that your keyboard is clean, take a moment to wipe down the surface surrounding the keys with a disinfectant wipe. This will help eliminate any remaining germs or bacteria that may have transferred while cleaning.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How often should I clean my office keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your office keyboard at least once every few months or more frequently if you notice a buildup of debris or sticky keys.
2. Can I remove the keys to clean them?
While it’s possible to remove certain keys for a more thorough cleaning, it can be a time-consuming process. Exercise caution if you decide to remove the keys and make sure you know how to reassemble them correctly.
3. Is it safe to use alcohol or disinfectant wipes on my keyboard?
Yes, it is safe to use isopropyl alcohol or disinfectant wipes on most keyboards. However, avoid using excessive liquid or strong solvents as they may damage the keys or the internal components.
4. Can I clean my keyboard with water?
Water should be used sparingly and only on a damp cloth for wiping the surface of the keys. Avoid allowing moisture to seep into the keyboard, as this can cause it to malfunction.
5. How can I prevent my keyboard from getting dirty?
Regularly washing your hands before using the keyboard, eating away from your workspace, and avoiding drinks and snacks near your computer can help prevent the accumulation of dirt and debris.
6. Can I clean my keyboard with a vacuum cleaner?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not recommended, as the suction power can potentially dislodge or damage keys. It’s safer to use compressed air to blow away dust and dirt.
7. Should I clean my keyboard if only one key is sticky?
Yes, it’s best to clean your entire keyboard to ensure even and consistent performance. Cleaning a single key may not completely resolve the issue, and there could be hidden debris affecting other keys as well.
8. Can I clean my keyboard while it’s connected to my computer?
To avoid any accidental key presses or system disruptions, it’s crucial to disconnect your keyboard from the computer before cleaning it.
9. My keyboard is wireless, can I still clean it?
Absolutely! The cleaning process remains the same for both wired and wireless keyboards. Just remember to remove any batteries before starting.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to dry my keyboard?
Using a hairdryer is not recommended, as the heat can potentially damage the internal components or melt the keys. Allow your keyboard to air dry naturally or use a lint-free cloth.
11. What should I do if my keyboard stops working after cleaning?
If your keyboard stops working after cleaning, disconnect it from the computer, let it dry out completely, and try reconnecting it. If the issue persists, consult a professional technician.
12. Is it okay to share my keyboard with coworkers?
Sharing keyboards can increase the risk of spreading germs and bacteria. It’s best to avoid sharing keyboards whenever possible and encourage coworkers to have their own personal keyboards for hygienic reasons.
Conclusion
Keeping your office keyboard clean is vital for maintaining hygiene and ensuring optimal performance. By following the step-by-step guide outlined in this article and addressing common FAQs, you can keep your keyboard in excellent condition and enjoy comfortable and efficient typing for years to come.