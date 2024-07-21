How to clean non mechanical keyboard?

Whether you use your non-mechanical keyboard for work, gaming, or general browsing, it’s essential to keep it clean to maintain its performance. Over time, dirt, dust, and crumbs can accumulate, affecting both the appearance and functionality of your keyboard. The good news is that cleaning a non-mechanical keyboard is a simple task that you can do yourself. In this article, we will guide you through the process of effectively cleaning your non-mechanical keyboard, ensuring its longevity and optimal performance.
Step-by-Step Guide to Clean a Non-Mechanical Keyboard
**1. Gather the necessary supplies:**
To clean your non-mechanical keyboard, you will need a few supplies: a microfiber cloth, compressed air canister or a handheld vacuum cleaner with a small brush attachment, a cotton swab, isopropyl alcohol, and a small bowl of warm water.
**2. Turn off and unplug your keyboard:**
Before starting the cleaning process, make sure to turn off your computer and unplug the keyboard to prevent any electrical damage.
**3. Remove loose debris:**
Hold your keyboard upside down and give it a gentle shake to remove any loose debris like crumbs or dust particles.
**4. Use compressed air or a vacuum cleaner:**
Use a compressed air canister or a vacuum cleaner with a small brush attachment to blow away or suction any remaining dirt or dust between the keys. Be sure to hold the canister or vacuum cleaner a few inches away from the keyboard to avoid damaging any sensitive components.
**5. Dampen a microfiber cloth:**
Dampen a microfiber cloth with warm water and gently wipe down the keyboard’s surface and keys. Avoid using excessive water, as it can cause damage. If necessary, you can add a small amount of mild dish soap to the water to remove stubborn stains.
**6. Clean between the keys:**
To clean between the keys, dip a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol and carefully swipe it between each key. This will help remove any sticky residues or build-up. Allow the keyboard to air dry completely before proceeding to the next step.
**7. Wipe down the keyboard again:**
After the keyboard has dried, use a dry microfiber cloth to give it a final wipe down, ensuring all moisture is removed.
**8. Reassemble and test:**
Once you are confident that the keyboard is completely dry, reassemble it and plug it back into your computer. Test the keys to ensure they are functioning properly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: How often should I clean my non-mechanical keyboard?
A1: It is recommended to clean your non-mechanical keyboard every three to six months, or more frequently if you notice excessive dirt or debris.
Q2: Can I use a vacuum cleaner on my non-mechanical keyboard?
A2: Yes, you can use a vacuum cleaner with a small brush attachment, but make sure to hold it a few inches away from the keyboard to avoid damaging any components.
Q3: Is it safe to use water on a non-mechanical keyboard?
A3: It is generally safe to use water in moderation, but avoid excessive water that could damage the internal components.
Q4: Can I use any type of cloth to clean the keys?
A4: It is recommended to use a microfiber cloth as it is gentle and lint-free, ensuring that no residue is left behind.
Q5: Can I remove the keys to clean them individually?
A5: Non-mechanical keyboards generally have keys that aren’t easily removable, so it’s best to clean them in place using a cloth or cotton swab.
Q6: Can I use rubbing alcohol instead of isopropyl alcohol?
A6: Rubbing alcohol may contain additional additives that can leave residues, so it is best to use isopropyl alcohol, which is readily available.
Q7: Is it necessary to turn off the computer before cleaning the keyboard?
A7: Yes, it is crucial to turn off the computer and unplug the keyboard before cleaning to prevent any electrical damage.
Q8: Can I use baby wipes to clean a non-mechanical keyboard?
A8: It is not recommended to use baby wipes, as they often contain moisturizers or other additives that can leave residue on the keyboard.
Q9: Should I clean my non-mechanical keyboard if it’s not visibly dirty?
A9: Yes, it’s a good idea to regularly clean your keyboard even if it appears clean, as invisible residue can affect its performance.
Q10: Can I clean my keyboard with a damp cloth without any cleaning solution?
A10: Yes, a damp microfiber cloth can effectively remove smudges and light dirt without the need for additional cleaning solutions.
Q11: Can I clean my non-mechanical keyboard with disinfectant wipes?
A11: Disinfectant wipes often contain harsh chemicals that can damage the keyboard’s surface, so it is best to avoid using them.
Q12: How long does it usually take for a non-mechanical keyboard to air dry?
A12: It typically takes a few hours for a non-mechanical keyboard to air dry completely after cleaning. To speed up the drying process, you can use a fan or place the keyboard in a well-ventilated area.