How to clean non hot swappable keyboard?

Whether you use your computer for work, gaming, or personal use, your keyboard is likely to accumulate dirt, dust, and grime over time. Cleaning your keyboard regularly not only helps maintain hygiene but also ensures its optimal functioning. However, when it comes to non hot swappable keyboards, you need to take extra care during the cleaning process to avoid any damage. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to effectively clean a non hot swappable keyboard and provide answers to some commonly asked questions about keyboard cleaning.
How to Clean a Non Hot Swappable Keyboard
Cleaning a non hot swappable keyboard requires a bit more effort and attention compared to other keyboards. Follow the steps below to clean your keyboard effectively:
1. **Unplug the keyboard** from your computer to avoid any electrical damage and ensure your safety throughout the cleaning process.
2. **Turn the keyboard upside down** and gently shake it to remove loose debris and particles.
3. **Use compressed air** to blow away stubborn dust and dirt from between the keys. Hold the canister in an upright position and direct short bursts of air between the keys. Be careful not to tilt the canister as this may release freezing liquid and harm the keyboard.
4. **Dampen a microfiber cloth** with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol, diluted with water if necessary. Squeeze out any excess liquid to avoid dripping.
5. **Gently wipe the keys and the body** of the keyboard using the damp microfiber cloth. Pay special attention to heavily soiled areas and sticky keys. Avoid excessive pressure, as it may damage the keys or push the liquid into the keyboard.
6. **For hard-to-reach areas**, such as the spaces between keys, use a clean, soft-bristled toothbrush or a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol. Carefully scrub these areas to remove any dirt or grime.
7. **Allow the keyboard to air dry completely** before plugging it back in. This usually takes around 15-30 minutes, depending on the humidity level in your environment.
8. **Once the keyboard is dry**, plug it back into your computer and test the keys to ensure they are working properly.
By following these steps, you can effectively clean a non hot swappable keyboard without causing any damage or compromising its functionality.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How often should I clean my keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your keyboard at least once every three months to maintain its cleanliness and optimal performance.
2. Can I use soap and water to clean my keyboard?
No, using soap and water can damage your keyboard. It’s best to use isopropyl alcohol or a specialized electronic cleaning solution.
3. Can I use disinfectant wipes to clean my keyboard?
While disinfectant wipes may remove some germs, they are not ideal for cleaning keyboards as they contain moisture that can damage the electronics.
4. Should I remove the keys to clean a non hot swappable keyboard?
It is not recommended to remove the keys of a non hot swappable keyboard as they are not designed to be easily removable. Removing the keys can cause damage or make it difficult to reassemble the keyboard correctly.
5. Can I clean my non hot swappable keyboard in the dishwasher?
No, exposing your keyboard to water or moisture can irreparably damage the electronics. Dishwashers are not suitable for cleaning keyboards.
6. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not recommended as it can create static electricity and potentially damage the keyboard’s electronics.
7. How can I prevent dirt and debris from accumulating on my keyboard?
You can minimize dirt and debris by keeping your hands clean and refraining from eating or drinking around your keyboard. Additionally, using a keyboard cover or protective skin can help keep the keyboard clean.
8. What should I do if my keyboard gets wet?
If your keyboard gets wet, immediately unplug it and disconnect it from any power source. Allow it to air dry completely before attempting to use it again. If needed, use a hairdryer on the lowest setting to aid in drying.
9. Is it safe to use isopropyl alcohol on my keyboard?
Yes, isopropyl alcohol is safe to use on your keyboard. Just make sure not to use excessive amounts and always dampen it on a cloth rather than spraying it directly onto the keyboard.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer on the lowest setting can help speed up the drying process, but ensure to maintain a safe distance and avoid using high heat, as it may damage the keyboard.
11. Can I clean a non hot swappable keyboard without unplugging it?
It is highly recommended to unplug the keyboard before cleaning to avoid any potential electrical damage.
12. Why is it important to clean my keyboard regularly?
Regular keyboard cleaning helps to remove dirt, debris, and germs that can accumulate over time. It not only enhances the longevity and performance of your keyboard but also helps maintain a clean and healthy workspace.