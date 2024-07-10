How to clean new Macbook pro keyboard?

Keeping your new MacBook Pro keyboard clean and free from dirt and debris is essential to maintain its performance and longevity. With daily use, the keyboard may accumulate dust, crumbs, and other particles, which can hinder the smooth functioning of the keys. To ensure your keyboard remains in top-notch condition, follow these simple steps to clean your new MacBook Pro keyboard effectively.
Materials You Will Need:
- Microfiber cloth
- Cotton swabs
- Isopropyl alcohol (70% concentration)
- Canned air
Step-by-Step Cleaning Process:
1. Turn off Your MacBook Pro
Before cleaning your keyboard, it is crucial to turn off your MacBook Pro to prevent any accidental key presses or damage to your device.
2. Gently Shake the Keyboard
Hold your MacBook Pro at a slight angle, and gently tap or shake the keyboard upside down to dislodge any loose debris that may have accumulated between the keys.
3. Use Canned Air
To remove any remaining dust or particles from between the keys, use a can of compressed air. Hold the can upright and spray short bursts of air in a sweeping motion across the keyboard. Keep the can at a distance to prevent any liquid residues from reaching the keys.
4. Clean the Keys with a Microfiber Cloth
Moisten a microfiber cloth with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol. Gently wipe the surface of each key, removing any visible dirt or fingerprints. Avoid using excessive liquid, and ensure the cloth is only slightly dampened to prevent any moisture from seeping into the keyboard.
5. Reach Between the Keys with Cotton Swabs
Dip a cotton swab into isopropyl alcohol and use it to clean between the keys. Gently slide the swab between the keys, using a twisting motion to collect any remaining dirt or grime. Dispose of the used swabs and replace them with fresh ones as needed.
6. Let it Dry
Allow the keyboard to air dry for a few minutes to ensure all moisture evaporates completely before turning your MacBook Pro back on.
Remember, cleaning your new MacBook Pro keyboard regularly is important to maintain its performance and prevent any issues down the line. It is recommended to clean your keyboard at least once a month, or more frequently if you use it in a dusty or dirty environment.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use water to clean my MacBook Pro keyboard?
No, it is not advisable to use water to clean your MacBook Pro keyboard as it can damage the internal components. Instead, use isopropyl alcohol which evaporates quickly.
2. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my keyboard?
It is not recommended to use a vacuum cleaner as it may generate static electricity that could potentially damage your MacBook Pro. Stick to using compressed air or cotton swabs instead.
3. Can I use any cloth to clean my keyboard?
Using a microfiber cloth is recommended as it is gentle and will not scratch the surface of your MacBook Pro keyboard. Avoid using abrasive or rough materials.
4. Should I remove the keys to clean the keyboard?
No, it is not necessary to remove the keys to clean your MacBook Pro keyboard. In fact, removing the keys can cause damage and disrupt the functionality of the keyboard.
5. How often should I clean my MacBook Pro keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your keyboard at least once a month, or more frequently if you notice a buildup of dirt or debris.
6. Can I use disinfectant wipes to clean my keyboard?
Disinfectant wipes may contain chemicals that can damage your keyboard. Stick to using isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth for safe and effective cleaning.
7. What if liquid spills on my keyboard?
If liquid spills on your MacBook Pro keyboard, turn it off immediately and disconnect the power source. Then, follow Apple’s guidelines for cleaning up liquid spills.
8. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
No, using a hairdryer can cause heat damage to your MacBook Pro. Allow the keyboard to air dry naturally.
9. Are there any special cleaning products for MacBook Pro keyboards?
Apple does not recommend any specific cleaning products for MacBook Pro keyboards. Stick to using isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth for safe cleaning.
10. Can I use the same cloth and cotton swabs for regular cleaning?
It is best to use fresh cloths and cotton swabs for each cleaning session to avoid spreading dirt or debris around.
11. Is it necessary to clean the keyboard if I use a keyboard cover?
Using a keyboard cover can help protect your MacBook Pro keyboard from dust and debris, but it’s still a good idea to clean the keys periodically, as particles can accumulate between the keys and cover.
12. Is it safe to use a damp cloth on the keys?
It is safe to use a slightly dampened microfiber cloth on the keys of your MacBook Pro, as long as excess moisture is wrung out and the cloth is not dripping wet.
By following these simple steps, you can keep your new MacBook Pro keyboard clean and functioning optimally, ensuring an excellent user experience for years to come.