The Surface Pro keyboard is an essential component of Microsoft’s popular 2-in-1 device, providing users with a convenient typing experience. However, like any keyboard, it is prone to collecting dust, dirt, and debris over time, which can impact its performance. Fortunately, cleaning your Surface Pro keyboard is a simple process that can keep it looking and functioning like new. In this article, we will discuss the best methods to clean your Surface Pro keyboard effectively.
Cleaning Tools
Before diving into the cleaning process, gather the necessary tools. For cleaning your Surface Pro keyboard, you will need:
1. Microfiber cloth or cotton swabs
2. Compressed air canister
3. Isopropyl alcohol or glass cleaner
4. Q-tip or soft brush
Step-by-Step Cleaning Process
Now, let’s outline the step-by-step process to effectively clean your Surface Pro keyboard:
1.
How to clean my Surface Pro keyboard?
To clean your Surface Pro keyboard, follow these steps:
– 1. Turn off the device and unplug it from any power source.
– 2. Gently shake the keyboard to remove any loose debris such as crumbs or dust.
– 3. Use compressed air to blow away any remaining particles from the keys and crevices.
– 4. Dampen a microfiber cloth or cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol or glass cleaner (avoid excessive moisture).
– 5. Wipe the keys and surfaces of the keyboard with the cloth or cotton swab, using gentle motions.
– 6. For stubborn spots or difficult-to-reach areas, use a Q-tip or soft brush dipped in the cleaning solution.
– 7. Let your keyboard dry completely before reconnecting it to your Surface Pro device.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. How often should I clean my Surface Pro keyboard?
Ideally, you should clean your Surface Pro keyboard every few weeks or whenever you notice dirt and dust buildup.
2. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol or glass cleaner?
It is not recommended to use water directly on your Surface Pro keyboard since it can damage the electronics. Stick to isopropyl alcohol or glass cleaner for safe and effective cleaning.
3. Can I remove the keys for better cleaning?
The keys on the Surface Pro keyboard are not designed to be removed easily, so it is best to clean them in place.
4. Can I use a regular vacuum cleaner to clean my keyboard?
Using a regular vacuum cleaner is not recommended as it may have too much suction power and can potentially damage your keyboard.
5. How can I prevent dust and debris from accumulating on my keyboard?
To minimize debris accumulation, try to keep your workspace clean, avoid eating or drinking near your keyboard, and store your Surface Pro device in a protective case when not in use.
6. Can I use disinfectant wipes on my Surface Pro keyboard?
Disinfectant wipes may contain chemicals that can damage your keyboard. Stick to isopropyl alcohol or glass cleaner for safe cleaning.
7. How can I clean sticky residue from my keyboard?
If you encounter sticky residue on your Surface Pro keyboard, try using a damp cloth with a mild soap solution or isopropyl alcohol to gently remove it.
8. Can I turn my Surface Pro device upside down to remove debris?
While it may be tempting, avoid turning your device upside down to remove debris, as it can cause the particles to settle in more inaccessible areas.
9. Is it safe to clean the keyboard while the Surface Pro is turned on?
No, it is not safe to clean the keyboard while your Surface Pro device is turned on or connected to any power source. Always turn it off and unplug it before cleaning.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer can introduce heat and moisture to your keyboard, potentially causing damage. It is best to let your keyboard air dry naturally.
11. Can I clean my Surface Pro keyboard with a damp cloth only?
While using a damp cloth can remove surface-level dirt, it may not effectively clean the areas between keys. It is recommended to use isopropyl alcohol or glass cleaner for a thorough cleaning.
12. How long does it take for my Surface Pro keyboard to dry?
The drying process may take anywhere from a few minutes to an hour, depending on the cleaning solution used and the humidity in your environment. Ensure it is completely dry before reconnecting it to your device.
With these cleaning tips and precautions, you can keep your Surface Pro keyboard clean, functioning optimally, and looking great for a long time. Remember to clean it regularly and delicately to ensure it remains in top condition for your typing needs.