How to clean my Mac keyboard?

Are you wondering how to clean your Mac keyboard? Over time, dust, dirt, and crumbs can accumulate in the crevices of your keyboard, making it look grimy and affecting its performance. Cleaning your Mac keyboard is essential to ensure it remains in excellent condition and functions optimally. In this article, we will guide you through easy steps to clean your Mac keyboard effectively.
Materials You Will Need:
To clean your Mac keyboard, gather the following materials:
– Microfiber cloth
– Isopropyl alcohol
– Cotton swabs
– Compressed air canister
– Mild household cleaner (optional)
Step-by-Step Cleaning Guide:
Now, let’s dive into the steps to clean your Mac keyboard thoroughly:
Step 1: Shut Down Your Mac
Before cleaning your keyboard, it is essential to shut down your Mac completely to avoid any accidental typing or keystrokes during the cleaning process.
Step 2: Unplug Your Keyboard (if external)
If you are using an external keyboard, unplug it from your Mac to ensure you have full control while cleaning.
Step 3: Gently Shake Out Debris
Hold your keyboard at a slight angle and gently shake it to dislodge any loose debris, crumbs, or dust particles that may be trapped between the keys. Be careful not to shake it too vigorously to prevent any damage.
Step 4: Use Compressed Air
With the help of a compressed air canister, blow air into the gaps between the keys. This will help remove additional dust and debris that couldn’t be shaken loose. Ensure you keep the canister vertical and use short bursts to prevent moisture from spraying onto the keyboard.
Step 5: Dampen a Microfiber Cloth
Dampen a microfiber cloth with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol. It is essential to use isopropyl alcohol as it dries quickly and won’t cause damage to your keyboard.
Step 6: Clean the Keys
Gently run the damp cloth over each key, swiftly wiping from left to right. Pay special attention to heavily soiled or sticky keys, and apply a bit more pressure if necessary. Avoid using excessive liquid or saturating the keys to prevent any damage.
Step 7: Clean the Keyboard Surface
Using the same microfiber cloth, clean the surface around the keys and the area beneath the keys. Ensure you clean between and around the entire keyboard thoroughly to remove any dust, grime, or fingerprints.
Step 8: Dry Your Keyboard
Allow your keyboard to air dry for a few minutes. Alternatively, you can use a clean, dry microfiber cloth to gently wipe away any excess moisture.
Step 9: Plug In and Power On Your Mac
Once you are confident your keyboard is dry, plug it back in (if external) and power on your Mac. You are now ready to continue using your clean and refreshed Mac keyboard!
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I use soap and water to clean my Mac keyboard?
It is not recommended to use soap and water as it may cause damage to your keyboard. Instead, use isopropyl alcohol as a safe cleaning solution.
2. Can I remove the keys and clean them separately?
While it is possible to remove some keys on certain Mac keyboards, it is not recommended unless you are experienced with keyboard disassembly. If done incorrectly, it may void your warranty or damage the keyboard.
3. How often should I clean my Mac keyboard?
To maintain optimal performance, it is suggested to clean your keyboard every few months or whenever you notice it becoming dirty or sticky.
4. Is it safe to use a vacuum cleaner on my Mac keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner on your keyboard may lead to static buildup and potentially damage your keyboard. It is best to avoid using a vacuum cleaner for cleaning purposes.
5. Can I use disinfectant wipes on my Mac keyboard?
Disinfectant wipes may contain harsh chemicals that can damage your keyboard. Stick to using isopropyl alcohol as a safe and effective cleaning solution.
6. How do I prevent my Mac keyboard from getting dirty quickly?
To prevent dirt and debris from entering your keyboard, consider covering it with a keyboard protector or silicone keyboard cover. Additionally, avoid eating or drinking near your keyboard.
7. Is it necessary to remove all the debris between the keys?
Although it is not possible to remove every tiny particle, it is important to clean visible debris regularly to prevent it from accumulating and affecting keyboard functionality.
8. Can I use a hairdryer to dry my keyboard?
Using a hairdryer can introduce excessive heat or static electricity to your keyboard, potentially causing damage. It is best to allow your keyboard to air dry.
9. Can I use baby wipes to clean my Mac keyboard?
Baby wipes may contain moisturizing agents that are not suitable for cleaning keyboards. Opt for isopropyl alcohol instead.
10. Can I use a toothbrush to clean my Mac keyboard?
While it may seem like a good idea, toothbrush bristles can be too harsh for delicate keyboard keys and surfaces. It is safer to use a soft microfiber cloth or cotton swabs.
11. How do I clean sticky residue on my Mac keyboard?
To remove sticky residue, dampen a cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol and gently rub the affected area. Make sure not to use excessive moisture that could damage the keyboard.
12. My keys feel sticky even after cleaning. What should I do?
In case the keys still feel sticky, you may need to remove the keycaps and clean them individually. Consult your Mac’s user manual or seek professional assistance for guidance on removing and cleaning the keycaps.