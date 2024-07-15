How to clean Microsoft ergonomic keyboard?

Microsoft’s ergonomic keyboard is known for providing comfort and efficiency during long hours of typing. However, like any other keyboard, it can gather dust, dirt, and grime over time, affecting its performance. Regular cleaning not only ensures the longevity of your keyboard but also helps maintain hygiene. In this article, we will guide you on how to clean your Microsoft ergonomic keyboard effectively.
Materials You Will Need
Before you start cleaning your keyboard, gather the following materials:
1. Microfiber cloth
2. Isopropyl alcohol or mild cleaning solution
3. Cotton swabs
4. Compressed air canister (optional)
5. Soft brush (optional)
The Cleaning Process
Follow these steps to ensure a thorough cleaning of your Microsoft ergonomic keyboard:
Step 1: Disconnect and Turn Off
Firstly, disconnect your keyboard from the computer and turn it off. This is essential to avoid any accidental key presses or interference during the cleaning process.
Step 2: Shake Off Debris
Gently turn the keyboard upside down and shake it to remove any loose debris. This will help eliminate dust, crumbs, and other particles that may have accumulated between the keys.
Step 3: Wipe the Surface
Take a microfiber cloth and slightly dampen it with isopropyl alcohol or a mild cleaning solution. Make sure the cloth is not dripping wet. Gently wipe the surface of the keyboard, including the keys, wrist rest, and palm rest. Pay extra attention to areas where dirt tends to accumulate, such as the spaces between the keys.
**
Step 4: Use Cotton Swabs for Detailed Cleaning
**
To clean hard-to-reach areas, dip a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol or cleaning solution and carefully clean the gaps between the keys. This will help remove stubborn dirt and grime from these spaces.
Step 5: Dry Thoroughly
After wiping the keyboard with the cleaning solution, use a dry microfiber cloth to remove any excess moisture. Allow the keyboard to air dry for some time before reconnecting it to your computer.
Step 6: Optional Steps
If you have a compressed air canister, you can use it to blow out any remaining dust or debris from the keyboard. Additionally, a soft brush can be used to gently brush away any stubborn particles from the surface and between the keys.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How often should I clean my Microsoft ergonomic keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your keyboard every few months or whenever you notice a buildup of dirt and grime.
2. Can I use a regular cleaning solution to clean my keyboard?
Yes, you can use a mild cleaning solution or isopropyl alcohol. Avoid using harsh chemicals or excessive water that may damage the keyboard.
3. Can I submerge my keyboard in water to clean it?
No, you should never submerge your keyboard in water. This can damage the internal components and render it unusable.
4. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not recommended as it can potentially suck up and damage the keys.
5. How do I clean spills on my keyboard?
If you spill any liquid on your keyboard, immediately disconnect it, turn it off, and gently blot the affected area with a cloth. Allow it to dry completely before reconnecting.
6. Can I remove the keys to clean them individually?
Removing keys from a Microsoft ergonomic keyboard is not advised, as it may void the warranty and cause damage if not done correctly.
7. How can I disinfect my keyboard?
To disinfect your keyboard, use isopropyl alcohol wipes or a cloth dampened with isopropyl alcohol. Ensure the cloth is not soaking wet to prevent moisture damage.
8. How can I prevent dirt buildup on my keyboard?
Using a keyboard cover or cleaning your hands before typing can help minimize dirt and oil transfer onto the keys, thus reducing dirt buildup.
9. Is it safe to use compressed air to clean the keyboard?
Yes, but use caution when using a compressed air canister. Hold it upright and use short bursts of air to dislodge dust and particles. Avoid tilting the canister, as it can release moisture onto the keyboard.
10. Can I clean my keyboard while it is connected to the computer?
It is recommended to disconnect your keyboard before cleaning to avoid any accidental key presses or damage to your computer.
11. My keys feel sticky. How can I resolve this?
To remove the stickiness from the keys, you can wipe them with water-dampened cotton swabs or isopropyl alcohol. Be sure to dry them thoroughly afterward.
12. Can I use a hairdryer to dry my keyboard?
Using a hairdryer is not advisable as the heat can damage the keyboard. It is best to allow it to air dry naturally.