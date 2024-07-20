How to clean Macbook computer keyboard?

The MacBook computer keyboard is a central and frequently used component of any Apple laptop. However, over time, it can accumulate dirt, dust, and even food particles. Cleaning your MacBook’s keyboard not only helps maintain its longevity but also ensures a better typing experience. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to effectively clean your MacBook computer keyboard:
Gather the necessary supplies
Before you start cleaning your MacBook keyboard, gather the following supplies:
– Microfiber cloth
– Compressed air can
– Isopropyl alcohol
– Cotton swabs or Q-tips
– Small brush (such as a toothbrush)
Power off your MacBook
Before undertaking any cleaning activities, make sure to shut down your MacBook completely. This will prevent any accidental key presses during the cleaning process.
Remove loose debris
Turn your MacBook upside down and lightly shake it to dislodge any loose crumbs, dust, or debris. Be careful not to shake it vigorously to avoid damaging the laptop.
Use compressed air
Hold the compressed air can upright and use short bursts of air to blow away any remaining debris from between the keys. This will help remove stubborn particles that are hard to reach.
Wipe the keys with a microfiber cloth
Dampen a microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol. Gently wipe the keys in a circular motion, removing smudges and stains. Avoid using excessive liquid, as it can damage the keyboard or seep into the laptop.
Disinfect the keyboard
Dip a cotton swab or Q-tip into isopropyl alcohol, ensuring it’s not dripping wet. Carefully clean the sides and edges of each key, where dirt and grime often accumulate. Additionally, gently wipe down the palm rests and touchpad to remove any bacteria.
Brush in-between the keys
Take a clean, dry brush (such as a toothbrush) and lightly brush in-between the keys to remove stubborn dirt or debris. Be gentle to avoid damaging the keys.
Dry with a microfiber cloth
After cleaning, use a dry microfiber cloth to wipe the keyboard and remove any excess moisture. Make sure the keyboard is completely dry before using your MacBook again.
Repeat the process if necessary
If there are still visible stains or dirt, repeat the cleaning process until the keyboard is completely clean. However, avoid using excessive force or liquids, as this may damage the keyboard.
Protect the keyboard
To keep your MacBook keyboard clean for longer, consider using a keyboard protector or cover. These accessories help prevent dirt, dust, and spills from accumulating directly on the keys.
Avoid eating or drinking near the keyboard
Eating or drinking near your MacBook increases the risk of spills or crumbs finding their way into the keyboard. To maintain a clean keyboard, it’s best to avoid consuming food or beverages while using your laptop.
Regularly clean the keyboard
Make keyboard cleaning a habit and perform it periodically. Regular maintenance will help keep your MacBook keyboard in excellent condition and extend its lifespan.
Use caution when using cleaning products
When using any cleaning products, including isopropyl alcohol, ensure they are compatible with your MacBook. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaning agents, as they may damage the keyboard or laptop.
Book a professional cleaning service if necessary
If your MacBook keyboard is excessively dirty or has undergone significant spills, it’s advisable to seek professional help. Apple-certified technicians can ensure a thorough and safe cleaning of your MacBook keyboard.
How to clean Macbook computer keyboard?
To clean your MacBook computer keyboard effectively, start by turning off your laptop and removing any loose debris. Then, use compressed air to blow away remaining particles. Wipe down the keys with a microfiber cloth dampened with isopropyl alcohol. Finally, gently brush in-between the keys and let the keyboard air dry.
Can I use water to clean my MacBook keyboard?
Water can damage your MacBook, so it’s best to avoid using it directly on the keyboard. Instead, use isopropyl alcohol, which evaporates quickly and is less likely to cause harm.
Can I use disinfecting wipes to clean my MacBook keyboard?
Disinfecting wipes may contain harsh chemicals that can damage your MacBook’s keyboard. It’s safer to use isopropyl alcohol with a microfiber cloth to clean your keyboard effectively.
How often should I clean my MacBook keyboard?
Cleaning your MacBook keyboard once every few months is generally sufficient. However, if you frequently eat or drink near your laptop, it’s advisable to clean it more frequently.
What should I do if a key is not working after cleaning?
If a key stops working after cleaning, it may be due to excess moisture or dirt getting trapped. Allow your MacBook to dry completely, and if the issue persists, consult a professional technician for further assistance.
Is it safe to use a vacuum cleaner on my MacBook keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner on your MacBook keyboard is not recommended, as it can create static electricity and potentially damage your laptop. Opt for compressed air instead.
Can I remove the keys to clean them better?
Removing MacBook keys is not recommended, as you may damage the delicate mechanisms underneath. Stick to the safe cleaning methods mentioned above.
Can I use a hairdryer to dry my MacBook after cleaning?
Using a hairdryer may produce excessive heat and harm your MacBook. It’s safer to let the keyboard air dry naturally or use a microfiber cloth to absorb moisture.
Can I submerge my MacBook keyboard in water?
No, submerging your MacBook keyboard in water or any liquid is likely to cause severe damage to both the keyboard and the laptop. Always avoid liquid contact.
Can I use a general-purpose cleaning spray on my MacBook keyboard?
General-purpose cleaning sprays may contain chemicals that can harm your MacBook. Stick to isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth for safe and effective cleaning.
Can I clean my MacBook keyboard with a damp cloth?
Yes, you can use a damp microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol to clean your MacBook keyboard. However, make sure the cloth is not excessively wet to prevent liquid damage to the laptop.
What should I do if liquid spills on my MacBook keyboard?
If liquid spills on your MacBook keyboard, immediately turn off your laptop, disconnect the power, and seek professional help. Delaying assistance may result in further damage to your laptop.