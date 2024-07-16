How to clean Macbook air 2020 keyboard?

The MacBook Air 2020 is a fantastic device that offers a sleek design, powerful performance, and a comfortable keyboard. However, like any other keyboard, it needs cleaning from time to time to maintain its functionality and appearance. In this article, we will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to clean your MacBook Air 2020 keyboard effectively.
What You Will Need
Before we dive into the cleaning process, gather the following items:
1. Microfiber cloth
2. Isopropyl alcohol (70% or higher concentration)
3. Cotton swabs
The Cleaning Process
1. Start by turning off your MacBook Air and unplugging it from the power source. It is vital to avoid any potential damage or accidents during the cleaning process.
2. Next, gently shake your MacBook Air upside down to remove any loose debris or particles that may have accumulated in the keyboard.
3. Using a microfiber cloth, wipe down the keyboard surface to remove any fingerprints, smudges, or surface-level dirt. Remember to be gentle to prevent any damage to the keys or keyboard.
4. Dampen a cotton swab or a microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol. Ensure that the cloth or swab is not soaking wet but slightly damp.
5. Carefully clean the individual keys by rubbing the damp cloth or swab in a circular motion. This will effectively remove any grime, oils, or stains on the keys. Take your time to clean each key thoroughly.
6. For stubborn dirt or stains, you can use a cotton swab soaked in isopropyl alcohol to target specific areas. Gently rub the swab on the affected key until the dirt is removed.
7. Allow the MacBook Air keyboard to air dry completely before turning it back on or using it. This will prevent any potential damage caused by moisture.
8. Once the keyboard is dry, power on your MacBook Air, and ensure that all keys are functioning correctly. Test each key individually to detect any issues.
Tips for Maintenance
To keep your MacBook Air 2020 keyboard clean and well-maintained, follow these useful tips:
1. Avoid eating or drinking over the keyboard to prevent crumbs or liquid spills.
2. Wash your hands before using the MacBook Air to minimize the transfer of oils and dirt to the keyboard.
3. Consider using a keyboard cover to protect against dust, debris, and spills. However, make sure to remove it before cleaning.
4. Regularly wipe your keyboard with a microfiber cloth to prevent the accumulation of dirt and grime.
5. If you frequently use your MacBook Air in dusty environments, invest in a can of compressed air to blow away any debris that may find its way into the keyboard.
FAQs:
1. Can I use soap and water to clean the MacBook Air 2020 keyboard?
No, using soap and water can damage the keyboard and lead to malfunction. It’s best to stick to isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth.
2. Can I clean the keyboard without turning off the MacBook Air?
While it’s not necessary to turn off your MacBook Air for basic cleaning, it’s recommended to avoid accidental keystrokes or damage. Turning it off ensures safety during the cleaning process.
3. Can I clean the keyboard with a vacuum cleaner?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not recommended, as it may create static electricity and potentially damage the delicate electronic components of the keyboard.
4. How often should I clean my MacBook Air 2020 keyboard?
Cleaning your MacBook Air keyboard once every few weeks or whenever you notice dirt or grime buildup is a good practice to maintain its cleanliness.
5. Is it safe to use isopropyl alcohol on the keyboard?
Yes, isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly and is safe to use on the keyboard. Just make sure to use a small amount and avoid excessive moisture.
6. Can I use alcohol wipes to clean the keyboard?
While alcohol wipes may seem convenient, they often contain a higher concentration of alcohol, which can potentially damage the keyboard. It’s best to use a microfiber cloth dampened with isopropyl alcohol instead.
7. Can I remove the keys for deep cleaning?
Removing the keys from a MacBook Air keyboard is not recommended for regular cleaning. It requires special tools and can lead to damage if done incorrectly.
8. How can I prevent the keys from sticking?
To prevent keys from sticking, avoid eating or drinking over the keyboard, as crumbs and liquids are common causes of sticky keys. Regular cleaning can also help maintain a smooth typing experience.
9. Is there any other cleaning method for the keyboard?
Isopropyl alcohol is the recommended method for cleaning the MacBook Air 2020 keyboard. It effectively removes dirt and grime without causing damage.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keyboard?
Using a hairdryer is not recommended, as the high heat may damage the keyboard. It’s best to allow the keyboard to air dry naturally.
11. Can I use baby wipes to clean the keyboard?
Baby wipes often contain moisturizers and fragrances that can leave residue on the keyboard and potentially damage it. It’s best to stick to isopropyl alcohol and a microfiber cloth.
12. What should I do if a key is not functioning properly after cleaning?
If you encounter any issues with a specific key after cleaning, it’s best to consult Apple Support for further assistance. They can guide you through potential solutions or help with any necessary repairs.