How to clean laptop keyboard after spill?

Accidents happen, and if you’ve ever spilled a drink or dropped food on your laptop keyboard, you know how frustrating it can be. A spill can potentially damage your laptop’s keyboard and affect its performance. However, with the right approach and some simple steps, you can clean your laptop keyboard after a spill and minimize the damage. In this article, we’ll guide you on how to effectively clean your laptop keyboard and restore it to its normal functioning.
1. Act quickly and turn off your laptop
As soon as a spill occurs on your laptop keyboard, the first thing you need to do is act quickly. The longer the liquid sits on the keyboard, the greater the chances of it seeping inside and causing damage. Immediately turn off your laptop and unplug it from the power source.
2. Remove any external devices
Before you start cleaning, disconnect any external devices such as USB drives or headphones from your laptop. This will prevent any accidental damage to these devices during the cleaning process.
3. Remove excess liquid
Gently tilt your laptop over a sink or a towel to drain any excess liquid from the keyboard. Be careful not to shake your laptop vigorously or it may cause the liquid to spread further.
4. Dab the affected area
Take a clean, lint-free cloth or paper towel and lightly dab the affected area to absorb any remaining liquid. Avoid rubbing or pressing too hard as it may push the liquid deeper into the keyboard.
5. Clean with Isopropyl alcohol
Using a cotton swab or a microfiber cloth, dampen it with some isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol). The alcohol will help to dissolve and remove any sticky residue from the spill. **Gently wipe the affected keys and surrounding area with the alcohol-soaked cloth or cotton swab.**
6. Clean between the keys
To clean between the keys, you can use compressed air or a small, soft brush to remove any debris or residue that might have gotten lodged. Be careful not to apply too much pressure as it may damage the keys or dislodge them.
7. Let it dry
After cleaning, leave your laptop keyboard to air dry for at least a few hours before turning it back on. **Do not use a hairdryer or any other artificial heat source to speed up the drying process**, as it may cause damage to your laptop.
8. Test the keyboard
Once your laptop keyboard is completely dry, turn on your laptop and test the keys to ensure they are functioning correctly. If any keys are still unresponsive or sticky, you may need to repeat the cleaning process or seek professional assistance.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I clean my laptop keyboard with water?
Using water to clean your laptop keyboard is not recommended, as it may cause damage to the internal components. It’s best to use isopropyl alcohol for effective cleaning.
2. Can I remove the keys to clean them?
Removing laptop keys can be tricky, and it’s generally not recommended unless you are confident in knowing how to reattach them correctly.
3. What type of cloth should I use?
To clean your laptop keyboard, it is best to use a clean, lint-free cloth or a microfiber cloth. Avoid using paper towels, as they may leave behind fibers.
4. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my laptop keyboard?
It’s generally not recommended to use a vacuum cleaner on your laptop keyboard, as it may create static electricity and potentially damage the keyboard.
5. Is it safe to clean an illuminated keyboard after a spill?
Cleaning an illuminated keyboard should be done with more caution. Ensure your laptop is turned off and unplugged, and use a damp cloth or cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol to gently clean the keys.
6. Can I use a dishwasher or washing machine to clean my laptop keyboard?
No, you should never submerge your laptop keyboard in water or place it in a dishwasher or washing machine.
7. How often should I clean my laptop keyboard?
It’s a good practice to clean your laptop keyboard regularly, especially if you eat or drink around it frequently. Aim for cleaning it every few months or whenever you notice debris or spillage.
8. What if certain keys are still sticky after cleaning?
If certain keys remain sticky after cleaning, you may need to consider replacing the entire keyboard or consult a professional technician for further assistance.
9. Can I use other cleaning agents instead of isopropyl alcohol?
Isopropyl alcohol is the safest and most effective cleaning agent for laptop keyboards. Other cleaning agents may be harsh and could potentially damage your keyboard or leave residue.
10. Can I use baby wipes to clean my laptop keyboard?
While baby wipes may seem convenient, they often contain moisturizing ingredients that can leave a residue on the keyboard. It’s best to use isopropyl alcohol and a lint-free cloth for optimal cleaning.
11. What if my laptop keyboard stops working after a spill?
If your laptop keyboard stops working completely after a spill, you may need to replace it. Contact the laptop manufacturer or a professional technician for repairs.
12. Should I always turn off my laptop after a spill?
Yes, it’s crucial to turn off your laptop immediately after a spill to prevent any further damage.