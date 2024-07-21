How to clean laptop hard drive Windows 10?
If your laptop is running Windows 10 and you’re looking to clean up your hard drive, there are several steps you can take to free up space and optimize performance. Follow these simple steps to clean your laptop hard drive in Windows 10:
1. **Delete Temporary Files:**
– One of the first things you can do to clean up your laptop hard drive in Windows 10 is to delete temporary files. To do this, open the Settings app, go to System > Storage, and click on the “Temporary files” option. From there, you can select the files you want to delete and click the “Remove files” button.
2. **Run Disk Cleanup:**
– Another way to clean your laptop hard drive in Windows 10 is to run the built-in Disk Cleanup tool. You can access this tool by typing “Disk Cleanup” in the search bar and selecting the option that appears. From there, you can select the files you want to clean up and click “OK” to remove them.
3. **Uninstall Unused Programs:**
– If you have programs on your laptop that you no longer use, uninstalling them can help free up space on your hard drive. To uninstall programs, go to Settings > Apps, select the program you want to remove, and click “Uninstall.”
4. **Check for Large Files:**
– Use the built-in search function in Windows 10 to find and delete large files that are taking up unnecessary space on your hard drive. Simply type in a search term like “size:>100MB” to find files over 100MB in size, then delete any files you no longer need.
5. **Empty the Recycle Bin:**
– Don’t forget to empty your Recycle Bin regularly to permanently delete files from your hard drive and free up space. Simply right-click on the Recycle Bin icon on your desktop and select “Empty Recycle Bin.”
6. **Disable Hibernation:**
– If you rarely use the hibernation feature on your laptop, you can disable it to free up space on your hard drive. To do this, open a Command Prompt window with administrator privileges and type “powercfg -h off” to disable hibernation.
7. **Clear Browser Cache:**
– Clearing your browser cache can help improve performance and free up space on your hard drive. Most web browsers have an option to clear your cache in their settings menu.
8. **Use Storage Sense:**
– Windows 10 has a feature called Storage Sense that can automatically free up space on your hard drive by deleting temporary files and emptying the Recycle Bin. You can enable Storage Sense by going to Settings > System > Storage and turning it on.
9. **Move Files to External Storage:**
– If you have large files or programs that you don’t use frequently, consider moving them to an external storage device to free up space on your laptop hard drive.
10. **Disable Startup Programs:**
– Disable unnecessary startup programs to improve boot times and optimize performance. You can do this by going to Task Manager > Startup tab and disabling programs you don’t need to run at startup.
11. **Update Windows:**
– Keeping your Windows 10 operating system up to date can help improve performance and security. Make sure to regularly check for and install Windows updates to keep your laptop running smoothly.
12. **Run a Disk Defragment:**
– Running a disk defragmentation can help reorganize data on your hard drive and improve performance. You can run a disk defragment by typing “Defragment and Optimize Drives” in the search bar and selecting your hard drive to optimize.
By following these simple steps, you can clean up your laptop hard drive in Windows 10 and optimize performance for a smoother computing experience.