How to clean keyboard keys on laptop?

Your laptop keyboard is an essential tool that helps you navigate through your digital world. Over time, however, the keys may become dirty or sticky due to dust, crumbs, or spills. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cleaning your laptop keyboard keys effectively, ensuring that it remains in optimal condition.
Gather the Necessary Supplies
Before you begin cleaning your keyboard keys, it’s important to gather all the essential supplies. Here’s what you’ll need:
- A microfiber cloth
- Isopropyl alcohol
- A can of compressed air
- A small bowl of warm water (optional)
- Cotton swabs
The Cleaning Process
Now that you have all the necessary supplies, let’s get started with the cleaning process:
1. Turn off and unplug your laptop:
Before you begin cleaning the keys, make sure to turn off your laptop and unplug it from any power source to avoid any potential damage.
2. Remove any loose debris:
Hold your laptop upside down and gently tap the back to dislodge any loose debris or crumbs that may have accumulated between the keys.
3. Use the compressed air:
Hold the can of compressed air upright and use short bursts to blow away any remaining debris between and around the keys. This will help get rid of any stubborn dirt or dust particles.
4. Use the microfiber cloth:
Dampen the microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol. Ensure the cloth is not wet, only slightly dampened, to avoid any liquid damage to the keyboard.
5. Clean the keys:
Gently rub each key with the dampened cloth to remove any dirt, oils, or stains. Pay extra attention to sticky or heavily soiled keys, using more force if necessary. Avoid using excessive pressure as it may damage the keys.
6. Clean hard-to-reach areas:
For hard-to-reach areas, such as the gaps between keys, use a cotton swab slightly dampened with isopropyl alcohol. Carefully clean each crevice to ensure a thorough cleaning.
7. Dry the keys:
Using a clean, dry microfiber cloth, gently wipe the keys to remove any moisture and leave them completely dry. This step is crucial to prevent any damage to your laptop.
8. Reassemble and test:
Once the keys are dry, reassemble your laptop keyboard by placing the keys back in their respective positions. Turn on your laptop and test all the keys to ensure they are working correctly.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol?
No, it is not recommended to use water for cleaning the keys as it may cause damage to the electronic components. Isopropyl alcohol evaporates quickly and leaves no residue, making it a safer option.
Q2: How often should I clean my laptop keyboard?
It is recommended to clean your laptop keyboard every few months, or more frequently if you notice heavy dirt or stickiness on the keys.
Q3: Can I remove the keys to clean them?
While it is possible to remove some laptop keys, it is not recommended unless you have proper knowledge and tools. Removing keys incorrectly may cause damage to the keyboard.
Q4: Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean the keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not advisable as the suction force may damage the delicate keyboard components. It is better to stick to compressed air for cleaning.
Q5: What if the keys are still sticky after cleaning?
If the keys are still sticky, you can repeat the cleaning process or consult a professional for further assistance.
Q6: Can I use disinfecting wipes to clean the keys?
Disinfecting wipes may contain chemicals that can be harsh on your laptop keyboard. Isopropyl alcohol is a safer option for cleaning as it evaporates quickly and does not leave behind any residue.
Q7: Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keys?
No, using a hairdryer may expose your laptop keys to excessive heat, which can cause damage. It is recommended to air dry the keys or use a clean, dry microfiber cloth.
Q8: Should I clean the keys individually or remove all at once?
Cleaning the keys individually would be a more manageable approach and reduces the risk of losing or misplacing keys.
Q9: Can I use household cleaning products instead of isopropyl alcohol?
No, household cleaning products may contain chemicals that are not suitable for cleaning electronic devices. It is best to stick to isopropyl alcohol for safe and effective cleaning.
Q10: How can I prevent future dirt or spillage on my laptop keyboard?
To prevent dirt or spillage, it is advisable to keep food and beverages away from your laptop, regularly clean your hands before using the keyboard, and cover the laptop when not in use.
Q11: Can I use a toothpick to clean between the keys?
Using a toothpick may cause damage to the keys or accidentally dislodge them. It is best to avoid using sharp objects and stick to compressed air and cotton swabs for cleaning between the keys.
Q12: What should I do if a key is not working after cleaning?
If a key is not working after cleaning, try reseating the key by gently removing it and placing it back in its position. If the issue persists, seek professional help.
Now that you have learned how to clean your laptop keyboard keys, you can maintain a clean and hygienic typing experience. Regular cleaning will help prolong the lifespan of your keyboard and ensure smooth operation. Happy typing!