How to Clean Keyboard Inside: A Step-by-Step Guide
Are you tired of crumbs, dust, and gunk accumulating inside your keyboard? Over time, these particles can cause your keys to stick and affect the overall performance of your keyboard. But don’t worry! With a little effort and the right tools, you can easily clean the inside of your keyboard and restore it to its pristine condition. In this article, we will provide a step-by-step guide on how to clean your keyboard inside, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.
How to clean keyboard inside?
Step 1: Power down your computer and disconnect the keyboard
Before you start cleaning, make sure your computer is turned off and unplugged. Then, disconnect your keyboard from the computer to avoid any potential damage.
Step 2: Shake out loose debris
Hold your keyboard upside down or at an angle and gently shake it to dislodge any loose debris such as crumbs or dirt. This step helps remove the larger particles that can cause problems with your keyboard’s functionality.
Step 3: Use compressed air to blow away dust
Grab a can of compressed air and direct short bursts of air between the keys to remove dust and dirt. It’s important to keep the can upright while using it and avoid tilting it, as this can release harmful chemicals.
Step 4: Brush away remaining debris
Use a soft-bristled brush, such as a clean makeup brush or a small paintbrush, to gently sweep away any stubborn debris from between the keys. Be sure to brush in a downward motion to prevent particles from being pushed further into the keyboard.
Step 5: Clean the keyboard with a damp cloth
Dampen a lint-free cloth or sponge with water or a mild cleaning solution. Avoid using excessive moisture as it can damage the keyboard. Gently wipe the surface of the keys and the keyboard housing, removing any remaining dirt or smudges.
Step 6: Allow the keyboard to dry
Ensure the keyboard is completely dry before reconnecting it to your computer. Leave it in a well-ventilated area for a few hours or use a hairdryer on a low, cool setting to speed up the drying process.
Step 7: Reconnect your keyboard
Once the keyboard is fully dry, reconnect it to your computer and turn it on. Test the keys to ensure they are functioning properly.
Now that we’ve covered the step-by-step process of cleaning keyboards inside, let’s address some commonly asked questions:
FAQs:
1. How often should I clean the inside of my keyboard?
It’s recommended to clean your keyboard’s inside every 3-6 months, depending on usage and exposure to dust or debris.
2. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my keyboard?
While a vacuum cleaner may be effective in removing larger debris, it’s not recommended for cleaning the inside of a keyboard. The suction power may damage delicate components.
3. Is it safe to remove the keys for cleaning?
It’s generally not necessary to remove the keys to clean the inside of your keyboard. However, for a more thorough cleaning, some keyboards allow you to safely remove and clean the keys individually.
4. What should I do if liquid spills into my keyboard?
If liquid spills onto your keyboard, power it off immediately, disconnect it, and invert it to let the liquid drain. Allow it to dry completely before reattaching it to your computer.
5. Can I use alcohol to clean the inside of my keyboard?
It’s generally not recommended to use alcohol as it can damage the plastic and coating on your keyboard. If needed, use a mild cleaning solution or isopropyl alcohol sparingly.
6. How can I prevent debris from accumulating inside my keyboard?
To prevent debris from accumulating, consider using a keyboard cover or regularly blowing compressed air between the keys.
7. Can I clean a laptop keyboard in the same way?
Cleaning a laptop keyboard follows a similar process, but be cautious with liquids and ensure the laptop is powered off and disconnected before cleaning.
8. Are there any alternative cleaning methods?
Some alternative techniques include using a handheld vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment, using cleaning putty, or wiping the keyboard with disinfecting wipes.
9. How can I clean sticky keys?
To clean sticky keys, remove them gently and clean them individually with a soft cloth and a minimal amount of mild detergent or isopropyl alcohol.
10. Should I clean the inside of my keyboard if it’s not visibly dirty?
Yes, even if your keyboard doesn’t appear dirty, microscopic particles can accumulate over time, affecting its performance. Regular cleaning helps maintain optimal functionality.
11. Can I clean the inside of a mechanical keyboard?
Cleaning a mechanical keyboard involves a different process due to its removable keycaps and intricate mechanisms. Consult the manufacturer’s instructions or consider professional cleaning for mechanical keyboards.
12. How can I clean a gaming keyboard with RGB lighting?
While cleaning a gaming keyboard with RGB lighting, be mindful of the lighting components. Clean as usual, but avoid using excessive moisture to prevent damage to the lighting system.