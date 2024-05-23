How to clean install Windows 10 without usb?

When it comes to reinstalling the Windows operating system, most people assume that a USB flash drive is a necessity. However, there are alternative ways to perform a clean installation of Windows 10 without a USB drive. In this article, we will guide you step by step on how to clean install Windows 10 without a USB.
Requirements
Before proceeding with the clean installation process, make sure you have a few things readily available:
1. A working computer with an internet connection.
2. Sufficient storage space on your computer’s hard drive or SSD to accommodate Windows 10 installation files.
The Step-by-Step Guide
Now, let’s dive into the steps to clean install Windows 10 without a USB:
Step 1: Backup Your Data
Before starting the clean installation, it is essential to back up all your important files and data. This ensures that no data will be lost during the installation process.
**Step 2: Access the Windows 10 Installation Files**
To clean install Windows 10 without a USB, you can utilize the built-in “Reset this PC” feature. Access it by going to: Start Menu > Settings > Update & Security > Recovery. Under “Reset this PC,” click on “Get started.”
Step 3: Choose the Reset Option
You will be presented with two reset options:
– **”Keep my files”**: This option reinstalls Windows 10 but keeps your personal files intact.
– “Remove everything”: This option erases everything on your computer, including personal files.
Choose the option that suits your needs and click on it.
Step 4: Select the Operating System
If you have multiple operating systems installed, select the version of Windows you wish to reinstall. Click “Next” to proceed.
Step 5: Begin the Reset Process
Confirm that you want to proceed with the reset process by clicking “Reset.” Windows will then begin to reinstall the selected version of Windows 10.
Step 6: Complete the Installation
Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process. This may take some time, so be patient. Once the installation is complete, you will need to go through the initial setup process, including signing in with a Microsoft account.
Step 7: Restore Your Backed-Up Data
After setting up Windows 10, restore your backed-up files and data from your backup source. Ensure you have a copy of your important files stored in a safe location before proceeding with the installation.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I clean install Windows 10 without a USB?
Yes, you can clean install Windows 10 without a USB by using the built-in “Reset this PC” feature.
Q2: Will all my files be deleted during the clean installation without a USB?
It depends on the reset option you choose. If you select “Remove everything,” all files will be deleted. However, selecting “Keep my files” will preserve your personal files.
Q3: Can I clean install Windows 10 without losing my applications?
No, a clean installation of Windows 10 removes all applications. You will need to reinstall them once the clean installation is complete.
Q4: Do I need an internet connection for a clean installation without a USB?
Yes, an internet connection is required as Windows 10 will download the necessary installation files during the process.
Q5: Can I clean install Windows 10 without a product key?
Yes, you can skip entering a product key during the installation process, but it will result in a non-activated version of Windows 10.
Q6: How much storage space do I need for the installation files?
The exact storage space required may vary, but you will generally need around 20GB of free space on your computer’s hard drive or SSD.
Q7: Will my computer be faster after a clean installation without a USB?
A clean installation can potentially improve performance by removing any unnecessary files and software that may have been slowing down your system.
Q8: What if the “Reset this PC” option is not available?
If the “Reset this PC” option is missing, it may be due to certain system settings or configurations. In such cases, creating a bootable USB drive may be necessary.
Q9: Can I clean install Windows 10 without losing my Windows 7 or Windows 8 license?
Yes, if you are upgrading from Windows 7 or Windows 8, the license will be automatically converted to a Windows 10 license during the installation process.
Q10: Do I need to back up my files even if I choose “Keep my files” during the reset process?
While it is unlikely that you will lose any files when selecting the “Keep my files” option, it is always recommended to back up your data as a precautionary measure.
Q11: What if the reset process freezes or fails?
In the event of a frozen or failed reset process, you may need to retry the clean installation process. Ensure that your computer meets all the requirements and has a stable internet connection.
Q12: Can I create a system restore point before the clean installation?
Unfortunately, creating a system restore point is not possible before performing a clean installation of Windows 10. However, backing up your important files should give you peace of mind.