How to clean install Windows 10 usb?

If you’re looking to perform a clean installation of Windows 10 using a USB drive, you’ve come to the right place. A clean install not only helps you get rid of any system issues or malware, but it also provides a fresh start by removing all the unnecessary clutter. In this article, we will guide you through the step-by-step process of how to clean install Windows 10 using a USB drive.
Prerequisites for Clean Installing Windows 10 via USB:
Before diving into the installation process, there are a few prerequisites you need to fulfill:
1. A USB drive: Make sure you have a USB drive with at least 8GB of storage capacity.
2. A valid Windows 10 product key: You will need the product key to activate your copy of Windows 10.
3. A computer with internet access: This is necessary to download the Windows 10 installation media.
4. Important files backup: Before proceeding, ensure you have a backup of your important files to prevent data loss.
Steps to Clean Install Windows 10 via USB:
Now that you have completed the prerequisites, follow these steps to clean install Windows 10 using a USB drive:
Step 1: Create Windows 10 Installation Media
To create a bootable USB drive with the Windows 10 installation media, follow these steps:
1. Visit the official Microsoft website and find the “Download Windows 10” page.
2. Click on the “Download tool now” button to download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
3. Open the downloaded tool and choose the “Create installation media for another PC” option.
4. Select the preferred language, edition, and architecture for Windows 10.
5. Choose the “USB flash drive” option when prompted to select the media to use.
6. Plug in the USB drive and select it from the list.
7. The tool will now download the Windows 10 installation files and create a bootable USB drive.
Step 2: Boot from the USB Drive
1. Insert the bootable USB drive into the computer where you want to clean install Windows 10.
2. Restart the computer and enter the BIOS or UEFI settings by pressing the appropriate key (usually DEL or F2) during startup.
3. In the BIOS or UEFI settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Boot Order” section.
4. Change the boot order to prioritize the USB drive as the first boot device.
5. Save the changes and exit the BIOS or UEFI settings.
Step 3: Install Windows 10
1. The computer will now boot from the USB drive, loading the Windows 10 installation files.
2. Select your language, time, and keyboard preferences, and click “Next.”
3. Click on the “Install now” button to begin the installation process.
4. Enter your valid Windows 10 product key when prompted.
5. Accept the license terms and click “Next.”
6. Choose the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” installation option.
7. Select the drive where you want to install Windows 10 and click “Next.”
8. The installation process will commence, and you will see a progress bar.
9. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I clean install Windows 10 without a USB drive?
No, a USB drive is required for clean installing Windows 10. It allows you to create a bootable installation media.
Q2: What happens to my files during a clean installation of Windows 10?
A clean installation erases all your files and applications. It’s important to back up your important files before proceeding.
Q3: Will I lose my Windows 10 product key during a clean install?
No, your product key remains intact. You will need it to activate your copy of Windows 10 during installation.
Q4: Can I clean install Windows 10 on multiple computers with the same USB drive?
Yes, you can use the same USB drive to install Windows 10 on multiple computers as long as you have a valid product key for each installation.
Q5: Will a clean install of Windows 10 remove viruses or malware?
Yes, a clean installation removes all viruses and malware from your system. However, it is recommended to perform a thorough scan of your files after the installation.
Q6: What if I don’t have a valid Windows 10 product key?
You can still install Windows 10 without a product key, but you won’t be able to activate it. In this case, you will have limited functionality and a watermark on your desktop.
Q7: Can I clean install Windows 10 on a Mac?
Yes, you can clean install Windows 10 on a Mac using Boot Camp or virtualization software like Parallels Desktop.
Q8: Can I revert to my previous version of Windows after a clean install of Windows 10?
Technically, it is possible to revert to your previous version of Windows within the first 30 days after the installation. However, clean installation is designed to remove the previous version, so it’s always recommended to create a backup before proceeding.
Q9: How long does a clean installation of Windows 10 take?
The installation time can vary depending on your hardware specifications, but it usually takes around 30 minutes to an hour.
Q10: Do I need to reinstall my drivers after a clean install of Windows 10?
Windows 10 usually installs basic drivers automatically, but it is recommended to update your drivers to ensure optimal performance.
Q11: Can I use a USB 2.0 drive for creating a bootable USB drive?
Yes, a USB 2.0 drive will work for creating a bootable USB drive, but it may result in slower installation speeds compared to USB 3.0 or higher.
Q12: Do I need an active internet connection during the clean installation?
While an internet connection is not mandatory, it is recommended to have one to download the latest updates for Windows 10 during the installation process.
Conclusion
A clean install of Windows 10 via USB is an effective way to start fresh and resolve any system issues. By following the steps mentioned in this article, you can easily perform a clean installation of Windows 10 and enjoy a clean and optimized operating system experience.