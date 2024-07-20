How to clean install Windows 10 on ssd?

Installing a fresh copy of Windows 10 on your SSD can significantly improve your computer’s performance and overall responsiveness. A clean install eliminates any clutter or issues that may have accumulated over time. If you’re unsure how to proceed with this process, don’t worry! In this article, we’ll provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to clean install Windows 10 on an SSD.
Requirements:
To clean install Windows 10 on an SSD, you’ll need the following:
1. A valid Windows 10 installation media (USB or DVD).
2. A computer with an SSD.
3. Backup of important files, as the clean install will wipe everything on the drive.
Step 1: Backup Your Files
Before initiating the clean install, ensure you have a backup of all your important files. This will prevent any potential data loss during the process.
Step 2: Create Windows 10 Installation Media
1. Insert a USB drive or a blank DVD into your computer.
2. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool from the official Microsoft website.
3. Run the tool and follow the on-screen instructions to create the installation media.
Step 3: Configure BIOS/UEFI Settings
To allow your computer to boot from the Windows 10 installation media, you need to configure the BIOS/UEFI settings. Here’s how:
1. Restart your computer.
2. During the startup process, press the appropriate key to access the BIOS/UEFI settings (usually Esc, F2, F12, or Del).
3. Once in the settings, navigate to the “Boot” or “Startup” section.
4. Change the boot order to prioritize the installation media. Save the changes and exit the BIOS/UEFI settings.
Step 4: Install Windows 10 on SSD
1. Insert the installation media into your computer.
2. Restart your computer, and it should boot from the installation media.
3. On the Windows Setup screen, select your language preferences and click “Next.”
4. Click on “Install Now.”
5. Accept the license terms and click “Next.”
6. Choose the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option.
7. On the partition selection screen, select your SSD and click “Next.”
8. Windows will start installing on your SSD. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process.
Step 5: Post-installation Setup
After Windows 10 is installed on your SSD, you’ll need to go through the initial setup process, which includes configuring your region, signing in with a Microsoft account (optional), and choosing privacy settings.
FAQs:
1. Can I clean install Windows 10 on an SSD without backup?
No, it is highly recommended to backup your important files before performing a clean install as it erases everything on the drive.
2. Does installing Windows 10 on an SSD improve performance?
Yes, installing Windows 10 on an SSD can significantly improve the overall performance and responsiveness of your computer.
3. Is it necessary to change the boot order to install Windows 10 on SSD?
Yes, changing the boot order is essential to allow your computer to boot from the Windows 10 installation media.
4. Can I use a DVD instead of a USB drive for Windows 10 installation media?
Yes, you can use a DVD instead of a USB drive to create the Windows 10 installation media.
5. Do I need a valid Windows 10 license key?
Yes, you’ll need a valid Windows 10 license key to activate your copy of Windows after the clean installation.
6. Will a clean install remove all the programs and files?
Yes, a clean install will remove all programs and files on the drive, so it’s essential to back up any necessary data.
7. How long does it take to clean install Windows 10 on an SSD?
The installation process can vary depending on your computer’s specifications, but it typically takes around 20-30 minutes.
8. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
Having an internet connection during the installation process is not mandatory but recommended for updating and installing drivers.
9. Can I clean install Windows 10 on an external SSD?
Yes, you can clean install Windows 10 on an external SSD as long as you are booting from the external drive.
10. Will the clean install remove viruses and malware?
A clean install will remove all files and programs, including viruses and malware, from the drive.
11. Can I clean install Windows 10 on an SSD without the installation media?
No, you need the Windows 10 installation media to perform a clean install.
12. Can I clean install Windows 10 on a used SSD?
Yes, you can clean install Windows 10 on a used SSD as long as it is in good health and functioning properly.