How to clean install Windows 10 on new ssd?

If you’ve recently purchased a new SSD (Solid State Drive) and need to install Windows 10 on it from scratch, this step-by-step guide will walk you through the process. A clean install ensures a fresh start, maximizing the performance and reliability of your operating system. So, let’s dive in and learn how to clean install Windows 10 on a new SSD.
Preparing for the Installation
Before you begin the installation process, there are a few things you should do to ensure a smooth experience:
1. **Back up your important data**: It is crucial to create a backup of all your important files, documents, and personal data prior to the installation. This will help you avoid any loss of information.
2. **Make a list of software and drivers**: Compile a list of all the software applications and drivers you currently use on your system. This will help you reinstall them once the new Windows 10 installation is complete.
3. **Create a bootable USB drive**: You will need a bootable USB drive to install Windows 10. Download the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool from the official Microsoft website and follow the instructions to create a bootable USB drive.
The Clean Installation Process
Now that you have made the necessary preparations, you can proceed with the clean installation of Windows 10 on your new SSD:
Step 1: Insert the Bootable USB Drive
Shutdown your computer and insert the bootable USB drive into a USB port.
Step 2: Access the BIOS
Reboot your computer and access the BIOS settings by pressing the designated key during startup (usually Del, F2, or F10). In the BIOS, change the boot order to prioritize the USB device.
Step 3: Begin the Installation Process
Save the changes made to the BIOS settings and exit. Your computer will now boot from the USB drive. Follow the on-screen instructions to begin the Windows 10 installation process.
Step 4: Customize Installation Settings
During the installation, you will be prompted to customize certain settings, such as language, time zone, and keyboard layout. Make the desired selections and click “Next” to continue.
Step 5: Activate Windows 10
When prompted, enter your Windows 10 product key to activate the operating system. If you don’t have a product key, you can select the “I don’t have a product key” option and activate Windows later.
Step 6: Begin the Clean Installation
On the following screen, select the “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced)” option. This will allow you to perform a clean installation on your new SSD.
Step 7: Select the SSD
Identify your new SSD from the list of available drives and select it as the destination for the Windows 10 installation.
Step 8: Finish the Installation
Follow the remaining on-screen instructions to complete the installation process. Once it finishes, your clean installation of Windows 10 on the new SSD will be ready to use.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I clean install Windows 10 without a product key?
Yes, you can select the “I don’t have a product key” option during installation and activate Windows later.
2. Will a clean install of Windows 10 delete my files?
Yes, a clean installation will erase all data on the selected drive. Make sure to back up your important files beforehand.
3. Do I need to format the SSD before clean installing Windows 10?
No, the Windows 10 installation process will automatically format the SSD.
4. Should I update my drivers after the clean installation?
Yes, it is advisable to update your drivers to ensure optimal performance and compatibility.
5. Can I revert to my previous version of Windows after a clean install?
No, a clean installation erases all previous versions of Windows. However, you can restore from your backup if you have one.
6. Do I need an internet connection during the installation process?
Having an internet connection is not mandatory during the clean installation, but it is recommended for updates and driver installations.
7. Can I perform a clean install of Windows 10 on an SSD that already has data on it?
Yes, but be aware that all existing data on the SSD will be deleted during the installation process.
8. Will a clean install of Windows 10 remove viruses and malware?
Yes, a clean installation will remove any viruses or malware present on the selected drive.
9. Can I install applications on a different drive after the clean installation?
Yes, once the clean installation is complete, you can install applications on any drive of your choice.
10. Can I clean install Windows 10 on a Mac?
Yes, it is possible to clean install Windows 10 on a Mac using Boot Camp.
11. Do I need to back up my drivers before the clean installation?
While backing up drivers is not mandatory, it is a good practice in case you encounter issues with drivers during or after the clean installation.
12. Can I run into any problems during the clean installation process?
Though a clean installation of Windows 10 is generally smooth, issues may arise due to incompatible hardware, incorrect BIOS settings, or faulty USB drives. Double-checking compatibility and ensuring proper preparations can minimize potential problems.