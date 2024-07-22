How to clean install Windows 10 new computer?

How to Clean Install Windows 10 on a New Computer
Setting up a new computer can be an exciting experience, but it’s important to ensure that everything is running smoothly before diving into your tasks. Clean installing Windows 10 on a new computer can help optimize performance and eliminate any unnecessary clutter or bloatware. Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how to clean install Windows 10 on your new machine.
1. Create a Windows 10 installation media: Begin by creating a bootable USB drive or DVD using the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool.
2. Boot from the installation media: Connect the USB drive or insert the DVD into your new computer, then restart it.
3. Install Windows 10: Once the computer restarts, press any key when prompted to boot from the installation media. Select your preferences, click “Install Now,” and accept the license terms.
4. Choose Custom installation: On the next screen, select “Custom: Install Windows only (advanced).”
5. Format the hard drive: Select the drive where you want to install Windows 10 and click “Format.” This step will erase all data on the drive, so ensure you have a backup if necessary.
6. Begin the installation: After formatting, click “Next” to initiate the installation process. Your computer will restart multiple times during this process.
7. Complete the setup: Once the installation is complete, you’ll be prompted to personalize your computer, create user accounts, and set privacy settings.
FAQs:
1. Can I clean install Windows 10 on a new computer without a product key?
No, you need a valid Windows 10 product key to activate the operating system.
2. What should I do before performing a clean install?
Make sure you have a backup of any important files, as the clean install process erases all data on the hard drive.
3. How long does the clean install process take?
The installation process usually takes around 30 minutes to one hour, but it may vary depending on your computer’s specifications.
4. What if my new computer doesn’t have a DVD drive?
You can use a USB drive to create a bootable Windows 10 installation media and proceed with the clean install process.
5. Can I clean install Windows 10 without an internet connection?
While an internet connection is not mandatory, it is recommended as it allows you to download the latest updates during the installation process.
6. Will a clean install remove all pre-installed software?
Yes, a clean install will remove all pre-installed software, including trial versions and bloatware.
7. Can I revert to the previous version of Windows after clean installing Windows 10?
No, the clean install process removes the previous version of Windows.
8. What if I don’t have a Windows 10 installation media?
You can create a bootable USB drive using the Windows 10 Media Creation Tool on another computer.
9. How do I activate Windows 10 after performing a clean install?
Go to Settings > Update & Security > Activation and enter your valid product key to activate Windows 10.
10. Do I need to install drivers after clean installing Windows 10?
Windows 10 usually installs necessary drivers automatically, but it’s recommended to check for and install the latest drivers from your computer manufacturer’s website.
11. Will a clean install solve performance issues on a new computer?
A clean install can improve performance by removing unnecessary clutter, but if the underlying issue is hardware-related, it may not completely resolve performance issues.
12. Can I clean install Windows 10 using an upgrade license?
Yes, you can clean install Windows 10 using an upgrade license. During installation, enter your previous version’s product key to validate the upgrade.