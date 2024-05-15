Gunnar computer glasses are designed to reduce eye strain and fatigue caused by prolonged exposure to digital screens. They are an essential tool for anyone who spends hours in front of a computer or other digital devices. However, it’s important to keep your Gunnar computer glasses clean to maintain their effectiveness and prolong their lifespan. Here are some tips on how to clean Gunnar computer glasses properly.
The Right Materials
When it comes to cleaning your Gunnar computer glasses, it’s crucial to use the right materials to avoid damaging the lenses. Avoid using harsh chemicals, abrasive materials, or rough cloths that could scratch the lenses.
How to Clean Gunnar Computer Glasses?
To clean your Gunnar computer glasses, follow these simple steps:
1. Begin by rinsing the glasses under lukewarm water to remove any loose dirt or debris.
2. Apply a small drop of mild dish soap or lens cleaning solution to your fingertips.
3. Gently rub the lenses, frame, and nose pads with the soapy fingertips, making sure to clean all areas thoroughly.
4. Rinse the glasses under lukewarm water again to remove any leftover soap residue.
5. Shake off any excess water and use a soft, lint-free cloth to gently dry the glasses. Avoid using tissues or paper towels, as they may leave behind lint or scratches.
6. Inspect the lenses for any remaining smudges, and if necessary, repeat the cleaning process.
7. Once your glasses are clean, store them in a protective case or microfiber bag to prevent any dust or scratches.
Related FAQs:
1. How often should I clean my Gunnar computer glasses?
You should clean your Gunnar computer glasses at least once a week to remove dirt, smudges, and any buildup on the lenses.
2. Can I use any cleaning solution to clean my glasses?
No, you should only use mild dish soap or a lens cleaning solution specifically designed for glasses to avoid damaging the lenses.
3. Can I use hot water to clean my Gunnar computer glasses?
No, hot water can damage the lens coatings, so it’s best to use lukewarm water when rinsing your glasses.
4. Can I use alcohol or vinegar to clean my glasses?
No, alcohol and vinegar can damage the lens coatings and should be avoided.
5. Can I clean the lenses with a microfiber cloth?
Yes, a microfiber cloth is an excellent option for drying and polishing your glasses without scratching the lenses.
6. Can I use a regular towel or tissue to dry my glasses?
No, regular towels or tissues can leave behind lint or scratch the lenses, so it’s best to use a soft, lint-free cloth.
7. Is it okay to clean my glasses with my shirt or any other fabric?
It’s best to avoid using your shirt or any fabric to clean your glasses, as they can contain abrasive particles that might scratch the lenses.
8. Can I clean my Gunnar computer glasses in a dishwasher?
No, dishwashers use high temperatures that can damage the lenses and frames, so it’s not recommended.
9. Should I remove the lenses before cleaning the glasses?
No, you should leave the lenses in the frame when cleaning your Gunnar computer glasses.
10. Is it safe to use lens cleaner on the frame?
Yes, using a mild lens cleaner on the frame should be safe, but take care to avoid getting any cleaner on the lenses.
11. How can I prevent smudges on my Gunnar computer glasses?
To prevent smudges, avoid touching the lenses with your fingers and always store your glasses in a protective case or microfiber bag when not in use.
12. Can I clean my Gunnar computer glasses with baby wipes?
No, baby wipes may contain harsh chemicals or fragrances that can damage the lenses, so it’s best to avoid using them for cleaning.