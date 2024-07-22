**How to Clean Google Cache on Computer by Using Owner**
Google Cache is a temporary storage location where copies of webpages are stored to improve user experience and facilitate faster loading times. While it serves its purpose, there may be instances when you need to clean the Google Cache on your computer, whether to clear outdated information or resolve issues with website updates. In this article, we will explore how you can clean the Google Cache on your computer as the owner of the website.
How to clean Google cache on computer by using owner?
To clean the Google Cache on your computer as the owner, follow these steps:
1. **Access Google Search Console:** Go to the Google Search Console website and log in with your Google account credentials.
2. **Select your website:** Choose the website you want to clean the Google Cache for, from the provided list of websites associated with your account.
3. **Navigate to the URL Inspection tool:** In the sidebar, locate and click on the “URL Inspection” tool.
4. **Enter the URL:** Type the URL of the webpage you want to remove from the Google Cache into the search box provided.
5. **Inspect the URL:** Click on the “Inspect URL” button to initiate the inspection process, allowing Google to fetch the most recent version of the webpage.
6. **Review the URL status:** Once the inspection process is complete, a state for the URL will be displayed. If the webpage is not currently indexed, there is no cached version.
7. **Request removal:** If the URL is indexed and a cached version exists, click on the “Request Indexing” button. This will prompt Google to recrawl and update the cached version accordingly.
8. **Confirm removal:** A confirmation dialog will appear, ensuring you wanted to request the removal. Click “Yes” to proceed.
9. **Review the status:** After confirming the removal, the URL will be submitted for reindexing. You can review the status of the request by clicking on the “Indexing on Demand” link.
10. **Clear cache for multiple pages:** If you want to remove the Google Cache for multiple pages simultaneously, create a sitemap containing all the URLs you want to clear and submit it through the Google Search Console’s sitemap feature.
11. **Monitor indexing status:** Check the indexing status regularly to ensure that the most recent versions of your webpages are being indexed and cached properly.
12. **Cache refresh rate:** Keep in mind that Google’s caching system has its refresh rate, and it may take some time for the cache to be updated. Be patient and monitor the index status for changes.
FAQs
Q1: Can I clean the Google Cache for pages I don’t own?
A1: No, as the owner of a webpage, you can only clean the Google Cache for your own content.
Q2: Does clearing the Google Cache affect search rankings?
A2: No, clearing the cache does not directly impact search rankings. It only ensures that the most recent version of your webpage is available.
Q3: How frequently should I clean the Google Cache?
A3: It is not necessary to clean the Google Cache frequently. Only clean it when you need to remove outdated content or resolve website update issues.
Q4: Can I clean the Google Cache for mobile versions of my website?
A4: Yes, you can clean the Google Cache for both desktop and mobile versions of your website.
Q5: What should I do if the cache is not updating after cleaning?
A5: If the cache is not updating after cleaning, ensure that you have properly followed the steps and wait for Google’s caching system to refresh.
Q6: Does clearing the cache affect the website’s performance?
A6: Clearing the Google Cache does not directly affect the website’s performance. It only ensures that the most recent version of the webpage is fetched.
Q7: Can I clean the cache for an entire website?
A7: No, you can only clean the Google Cache on a page-by-page basis.
Q8: Is cleaning the cache a common solution to website issues?
A8: Cleaning the cache can help resolve certain website issues, especially when updates are not reflected correctly.
Q9: Can I clean the cache for images and media files?
A9: No, you can only clean the Google Cache for webpages and not specific media files.
Q10: How long does it take for a cache request to be processed?
A10: The time taken for a cache request to be processed can vary, but it usually doesn’t take more than a few minutes to update.
Q11: Does clearing the Google Cache remove my website from search results?
A11: No, clearing the cache does not remove your website from search results. It only ensures that the indexed version is up-to-date.
Q12: Can I prevent Google from caching my website?
A12: Yes, you can prevent Google from caching your website by adding appropriate meta tags to your webpage’s header or using the ‘noindex’ directive.