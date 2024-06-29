How to clean excess cache from my computer?

If your computer has been feeling sluggish lately, it could be due to the accumulation of excess cache. Cache is a temporary storage space used by your computer to quickly access frequently visited websites and applications. While cache can improve loading times, an excessive amount can eat up valuable disk space and slow down your system. In this article, we will explore some effective methods to clean excess cache from your computer and restore its performance.
Clearing Cache on Windows
Clearing cache on a Windows computer is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to free up space:
1. Clear Browser Cache
To clear browser cache, open your web browser and navigate to the settings or preferences menu. Look for an option to clear cache or browsing data and follow the prompts to remove the cache.
2. Clean Windows Temporary Files
Windows creates temporary files that occupy unnecessary space. To clean these files, press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type in “temp” and press Enter. Select all files in the folder that opens and delete them.
3. Remove System Files
Similar to temporary files, system files also accumulate over time. To clean them, press the Windows + R keys, type in “cleanmgr” and hit Enter. Select the drive you want to clean, typically the C: drive, and follow the prompts to remove the system files.
4. Utilize Disk Cleanup
Windows provides a built-in tool called Disk Cleanup that can effectively clear cache. Press the Windows key + R, type in “cleanmgr” and press Enter. Select the drive you want to clean, click on “Clean up system files,” and follow the on-screen instructions to remove unnecessary files, including cache.
5. Empty Recycle Bin
Don’t forget to empty your Recycle Bin, as cached files may reside there. Right-click on the Recycle Bin icon on your desktop and choose “Empty Recycle Bin” to permanently remove deleted files.
Clearing Cache on macOS
If you are using a macOS device, follow these steps to clear excess cache:
1. Clear Browser Cache
To clear the cache in Safari, open the browser and click on “Safari” in the menu bar. From the drop-down menu, select “Preferences” and go to the “Advanced” tab. Check the box next to “Show Develop menu in menu bar.” Then, click on “Develop” in the menu bar and choose “Empty Caches.”
2. Clean System Cache
To clear system cache on macOS, hold down the Shift + Command + G keys simultaneously. In the pop-up window, type “~/Library/Caches” and press Enter. Select all files in the folder and move them to Trash.
3. Utilize Cleaning Apps
There are various cleaning applications available for macOS that can clear cache and unwanted files. Popular options include CleanMyMac, CCleaner, and OnyX. Install one of these applications and follow the instructions to clean excess cache from your computer.
FAQs
1. How often should I clean my cache?
It depends on your computer usage and preferences. Clearing your cache every few weeks or months should suffice unless you encounter performance issues.
2. Will clearing cache delete my browsing history?
Clearing cache only removes temporary files and does not delete your browsing history. However, clearing browsing history may be a separate option within your browser’s settings.
3. Can clearing cache improve my computer’s speed?
Yes, removing excess cache can free up disk space and improve your computer’s speed and performance.
4. Will clearing cache affect my stored passwords?
No, clearing cache does not affect stored passwords. It only removes temporary files and website data.
5. Can I selectively clear cache for specific websites?
Most web browsers allow you to clear cache for specific websites. Check your browser’s settings or preferences to find this option.
6. Should I clear cache on my smartphone as well?
Yes, clearing cache on your smartphone can also help improve performance and free up space. The process may vary depending on your device and operating system.
7. Are there any risks involved in clearing cache?
Clearing cache is generally safe and poses no risks to your computer or personal data. However, it’s always a good practice to back up important files before making any system changes.
8. Why is my cache filling up so quickly?
Cache can accumulate quickly if you frequently visit websites with heavy multimedia content or use applications that generate a lot of temporary files. Consider adjusting your browsing habits or changing application settings to reduce cache buildup.
9. Can cache be beneficial for my computer?
Yes, cache can significantly benefit your computer by improving loading times and overall performance. However, an excessive amount of cache can have the opposite effect.
10. Will clearing cache affect my bookmarks?
No, clearing cache does not affect bookmarks. It only removes temporary files associated with websites.
11. Is it necessary to restart my computer after clearing cache?
While it is not always necessary to restart your computer after clearing cache, doing so can ensure that all cached files are fully cleared and any system changes take effect.
12. Does clearing cache delete downloaded files?
No, clearing cache does not delete downloaded files. It only removes temporary files related to browsing and system processes.
In conclusion, regular cleaning of excess cache from your computer is essential to maintain its optimal performance. Whether you’re using a Windows or macOS system, following the steps outlined above will help you free up valuable disk space and promote smoother operation. Remember to clear cache periodically and enjoy a snappier computing experience.