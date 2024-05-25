How to clean dirty laptop keyboard?

Is your laptop keyboard filled with crumbs, dust, or sticky residue? Cleaning your laptop keyboard not only improves its appearance but also ensures its proper functionality. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to effectively clean your dirty laptop keyboard and provide answers to some frequently asked questions about keyboard cleaning.
The Cleaning Process
Cleaning a laptop keyboard is a simple task that requires some basic household supplies and a little patience. Follow these step-by-step instructions to get your keyboard looking and working like new again:
Step 1: Gather the necessary supplies
Ensure you have the following items at hand:
– Isopropyl alcohol (at least 70% concentration)
– Cotton swabs (also known as cotton buds)
– Microfiber cloth
– Compressed air canister
– Small brush (such as a toothbrush)
Step 2: Power down your laptop
Before cleaning, it is essential to shut down your laptop properly. This will prevent any accidental keystrokes or damage to your computer.
Step 3: Remove loose debris
Gently turn your laptop upside down or tilt it to 45 degrees and gently tap the back to dislodge any loose crumbs or dust onto a clean surface. Alternatively, you can use a small brush to sweep away the dirt.
Step 4: Use compressed air
With the laptop still upside down, use the compressed air canister to blow air between the keys. This will help dislodge any remaining debris that might still be stuck.
Step 5: Use cotton swabs and isopropyl alcohol
Dip a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol and gently scrub the surface of each key. Be cautious not to use excessive liquid, as it may seep into the keyboard and cause damage. Use a microfiber cloth to wipe away any excess moisture.
Step 6: Clean the gaps between keys
Fold the cotton swab in half and use the tip to clean the tight spaces between the keys. This will remove any dirt or grime that has accumulated in those areas.
Step 7: Allow the keyboard to dry
Leave your laptop open and allow the keyboard to air dry for at least 15-30 minutes. This will ensure that no moisture remains that could potentially damage your laptop when it is powered back on.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Can I clean my laptop keyboard while it is still turned on?
No, it is crucial to turn off your laptop and remove the battery (if possible) before cleaning the keyboard to avoid any electrical damage.
2. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol?
Using water is not recommended as it can damage the internal components of your laptop keyboard. Isopropyl alcohol, on the other hand, evaporates quickly and does not leave behind any residue.
3. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my laptop keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not recommended as it may generate static electricity and can potentially damage the delicate electronic components of your laptop.
4. Can I remove the keys to clean them separately?
While some laptop keyboards allow you to remove individual keys, it is not recommended unless you are familiar with the process. Improper removal or reattachment can cause permanent damage.
5. Is there an alternative to isopropyl alcohol?
If you don’t have isopropyl alcohol, you can use a mild solvent cleaner specifically designed for electronics.
6. How often should I clean my laptop keyboard?
It is a good practice to clean your laptop keyboard every three to six months, depending on its usage and the environment in which it is used.
7. Can I use disinfectant wipes to clean my laptop keyboard?
Disinfectant wipes might contain harsh chemicals that can damage the keyboard’s surface. Stick with isopropyl alcohol and cotton swabs for safe and effective cleaning.
8. Is it necessary to remove the laptop battery before cleaning the keyboard?
Though it is not mandatory, removing the battery minimizes the risk of electrical damage should any liquid seep into the keyboard accidentally.
9. How can I prevent my laptop keyboard from getting dirty?
Regularly washing your hands before using your laptop, avoiding eating or drinking near it, and storing the laptop in a clean environment can help prevent excessive dirt buildup.
10. What if some keys are sticky even after cleaning?
If keys remain sticky after cleaning, professional assistance may be required. A keyboard replacement or repair might be necessary.
11. Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keyboard?
Using a hairdryer is not recommended as it may introduce heat, which can damage the internal components of the keyboard.
12. Can I clean my laptop keyboard with a damp cloth?
It is best to avoid using a damp cloth directly on the keyboard as it can introduce moisture that may damage the internal components.