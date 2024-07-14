How to clean dirty keys on keyboard?

Using a keyboard on a daily basis can result in the accumulation of dirt, dust, and grime on the keys. This not only makes your keyboard look unpleasant but can also affect its functionality. However, cleaning the dirty keys on your keyboard is not as difficult as it may seem. With a few simple steps and the right tools, you can have a clean and hygienic keyboard in no time.
How to clean dirty keys on a keyboard?
Cleaning dirty keys on a keyboard is a fairly straightforward process. Here’s a step-by-step guide to help you through it:
- Turn off your computer and unplug the keyboard: Before you start cleaning, make sure your computer is turned off and the keyboard is unplugged to avoid any electrical mishaps.
- Remove the keycaps: Gently pry the keycaps off the keyboard using a keycap puller or a flat-bladed tool. Take note of the layout of the keys to ensure you can reassemble them correctly later.
- Wipe the keycaps: Dip a microfiber cloth or cotton swab in a mixture of warm water and mild dish soap. Wring out any excess liquid and gently wipe each keycap to remove dirt and grime.
- Clean the surface: Use the same damp cloth or cotton swab to clean the surface of the keyboard. Pay attention to the areas around the keys and gently scrub away any accumulated dirt.
- Dry the keycaps: Allow the keycaps to air dry completely before reattaching them. This prevents any moisture from seeping into the keyboard and causing damage.
- Sanitize: For an extra level of cleanliness, you can use a disinfectant wipe or a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to sanitize the keycaps and surface of the keyboard. Make sure to wring out any excess liquid before cleaning.
- Reassemble the keycaps: Place each keycap back onto its respective key switch. Apply gentle pressure until you hear a click, ensuring that the keycap is securely attached.
- Plug in and test: Once you have reassembled the keycaps, plug the keyboard back into your computer and turn it on. Test each key to confirm that they are functioning properly.
Remember to repeat this cleaning process regularly to maintain the cleanliness of your keyboard and maximize its lifespan.
Frequently Asked Questions:
1. Can I use water to clean the keycaps?
Yes, warm water is safe to use when cleaning keycaps, as long as you wring out any excess liquid before wiping them.
2. How often should I clean my keyboard?
It depends on your usage, but cleaning your keyboard every 3-6 months is generally recommended to prevent dirt buildup and maintain its performance.
3. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my keyboard?
A vacuum cleaner can be used to remove loose debris from the surface of the keyboard, but avoid using it to clean the keycaps, as it may damage them.
4. Can I remove the keycaps on a laptop keyboard?
Some laptop keyboards allow keycap removal, but it varies depending on the model. Refer to your laptop’s user manual or check with the manufacturer for specific instructions.
5. Can I clean my keyboard without unplugging it?
It is highly recommended to turn off your computer and unplug the keyboard before cleaning to avoid any potential electrical hazards.
6. Is it safe to use isopropyl alcohol on the keycaps?
Isopropyl alcohol is safe to use on the keycaps as long as you apply it sparingly and avoid excessive moisture.
7. Can I clean the keyboard with wet wipes?
While wet wipes may be convenient, it’s best to use a microfiber cloth or cotton swabs dampened with a mild soap solution for a more thorough clean.
8. How can I prevent dirt from accumulating on my keyboard?
Using a keyboard cover can help prevent dirt and dust from settling on the keys. Regularly washing your hands before using the keyboard can also reduce dirt buildup.
9. Should I clean the keyboard upside down?
Cleaning the keyboard upside down can help dislodge loose debris, but it’s not necessary for cleaning the keycaps.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to dry the keycaps?
It’s best to air dry the keycaps naturally to prevent any potential heat damage. Using a hairdryer may cause warping or melting of the plastic.
11. Are there any special cleaning products for keyboards?
There are specialized keyboard cleaning kits available that include tools like keycap pullers and cleaning brushes. However, warm water and mild dish soap can be equally effective.
12. How can I clean sticky keys?
If you have sticky keys, you can use a cotton swab dipped in isopropyl alcohol to gently clean the affected keys. Be sure to dry them thoroughly before reassembling.
With these simple steps and basic precautions, you can keep your keyboard clean and functional for a long time. Happy cleaning!