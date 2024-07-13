How to clean computer history completely?

If you use your computer regularly, browsing the internet, and downloading files, chances are there’s a trail of your activities stored in your computer’s history. This includes your browsing history, download history, cache, cookies, and more. While it’s convenient to have these records for quick access, it’s also important to know how to clean your computer history completely to protect your privacy and free up storage space. In this article, we will guide you through the necessary steps to achieve this.
Clearing Browsing History
One of the primary areas to target when cleaning computer history is the browsing history. Here’s how to do it:
- Open your preferred web browser and navigate to the settings or options menu. This is often represented by three vertical dots or lines in the top-right corner.
- Select “History” or “Privacy & Security” from the menu.
- Locate the option to clear browsing history and click on it.
- A new window will appear with check-boxes allowing you to choose which data you want to remove. Select “Browsing History” and any other relevant options like cache, cookies, and download history.
- Click on the “Clear” or “Delete” button to start the cleaning process.
Removing Files from File Explorer
Apart from the browsing history, you also need to delete files from your computer’s file explorer. Here is how you can do it:
- Open the File Explorer by pressing “Windows key + E.”
- Navigate to the folder where the files you want to delete are located.
- Once you find the files, select them by clicking and dragging the mouse pointer over them, or by holding down the “Ctrl” key and clicking on each file individually.
- With the files selected, press the “Delete” key on your keyboard, or right-click and select “Delete.”
- Confirm the deletion when prompted.
Clearing Recycle Bin
Deleted items usually end up in the Recycle Bin, where they continue to take up space. Follow these steps to empty your Recycle Bin:
- Locate the Recycle Bin icon on your desktop.
- Right-click on the Recycle Bin icon and select “Empty Recycle Bin.”
- Click “Yes” to confirm the deletion when prompted.
Deleting Temporary Files
Temporary files can accumulate over time and consume a significant amount of storage space. Here’s how to remove them:
- Open the Run dialog box by pressing “Windows key + R.”
- Type “%temp%” (without quotes) in the box and press Enter.
- A new window will appear displaying the temporary files.
- Press “Ctrl + A” to select all files or use the mouse to select specific files.
- Press “Delete” on your keyboard or right-click and select “Delete.”
- Click “Yes” to confirm the deletion when prompted.
Using Disk Cleanup
Disk Cleanup is a built-in Windows utility that helps remove unnecessary files and free up storage space. Here’s how to use it:
- Press the “Windows key” on your keyboard and type “Disk Cleanup.”
- From the search results, click on “Disk Cleanup” to open the utility.
- Select the drive you want to clean from the drop-down menu (usually C:).
- Click on the “OK” button.
- Check the items you want to delete, such as temporary files, downloaded program files, and more.
- Click on the “OK” button to start the cleanup process.
- Click “Delete Files” or “Clean up system files” to confirm when prompted.
Other Related FAQs:
1. How often should I clean my computer history?
It’s a good practice to clean your computer history regularly, depending on your browsing habits. Doing it once every few weeks or monthly is recommended.
2. Will clearing history affect saved passwords?
No, clearing your browsing history does not delete your saved passwords. However, it’s essential to keep your passwords secure and use a reliable password manager.
3. What are the benefits of clearing computer history?
Clearing your computer history not only enhances your privacy but can also improve your computer’s performance by freeing up storage space.
4. Can I recover deleted files from the Recycle Bin?
Yes, deleted files can be recovered from the Recycle Bin unless you have emptied it or used specialized software to permanently delete them.
5. Does clearing browsing history remove bookmarks?
No, clearing your browsing history does not delete your bookmarks. They will remain intact unless you specifically choose to delete them.
6. Should I clean history on multiple browsers?
Yes, if you use multiple web browsers, it’s advisable to clean the history of each browser individually.
7. Is it necessary to clean the cache?
Clearing the cache is not mandatory, but doing so can help resolve technical issues with websites and improve loading times.
8. Can I remove specific files from the Recycle Bin?
Yes, you can selectively delete files from the Recycle Bin by opening it and right-clicking on the file you want to delete, then selecting “Delete.”
9. Why do temporary files exist?
Temporary files are created by programs to store temporary data or perform certain tasks. They are supposed to be deleted automatically, but some may get left behind.
10. Are there third-party tools to clean computer history?
Yes, several third-party software programs offer more advanced features for cleaning computer history, such as CCleaner, BleachBit, or Glary Utilities.
11. Can I recover files deleted using Disk Cleanup?
No, files deleted using Disk Cleanup cannot be recovered easily. It’s recommended to double-check the files before confirming the deletion.
12. How long does it take to clean computer history?
The time required to clean computer history depends on the size of the files and the speed of your computer. It can range from a few seconds to several minutes.