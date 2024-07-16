As a gamer, your ASUS ROG laptop keyboard undergoes heavy use and can quickly accumulate dust, dirt, and debris. A clean keyboard not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of your setup but also improves its performance. So, if you’re wondering how to clean your ASUS ROG laptop keyboard and keep it looking and functioning like new, you’ve come to the right place.
**How to clean ASUS ROG laptop keyboard?**
The keyboard is a delicate component, so it’s important to clean it properly to avoid any damage. Here’s a step-by-step guide:
Step 1: Gather the necessary tools
Before starting, make sure you have the following items ready:
– Compressed air can
– Soft microfiber cloth
– Cotton swabs
– Isopropyl alcohol (70% concentration)
Step 2: Turn off and disconnect your laptop
To prevent accidental damage and ensure your safety, shut down your laptop completely and unplug it from the power source.
Step 3: Shake out loose debris
Turn your ASUS ROG laptop upside down and gently shake it to remove any loose debris from the keyboard. Be cautious while doing this to avoid any jarring movements that could cause damage.
Step 4: Blow out the dust
Use the compressed air can to blow out any remaining dust and dirt from between the keys. Keep the can upright and use short bursts to avoid excessive moisture buildup.
Step 5: Clean the keys
Dampen the microfiber cloth with a small amount of isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the keys. Make sure not to apply excessive liquid and avoid getting any liquid into the gaps between the keys.
Step 6: Detail the edges and corners
Dip a cotton swab into isopropyl alcohol and run it along the edges and corners of the keys to remove any stubborn grime or dirt.
Step 7: Let it dry
Allow the keyboard to air dry for a few minutes before turning on your ASUS ROG laptop.
Related FAQs:
1. How often should I clean my laptop keyboard?
It’s recommended to clean your laptop keyboard every 2-3 months to maintain optimal performance and hygiene.
2. Can I use water instead of isopropyl alcohol?
Water can damage your laptop, so it’s best to use isopropyl alcohol as it evaporates quickly and leaves no residue.
3. Can I clean the keyboard while it’s still attached to the laptop?
It’s safer to disconnect and clean the keyboard separately to prevent any accidental spills or damage to the laptop’s electronic components.
4. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean the keyboard?
Vacuum cleaners may generate static electricity, which can damage sensitive components in your laptop, so it’s better to use compressed air.
5. What should I do if some keys aren’t working after cleaning?
If certain keys stop working after cleaning, check if any liquid residue may be causing the issue. In that case, use compressed air to blow it out or consult a professional if the problem persists.
6. Can I use a regular cloth instead of a microfiber cloth?
A microfiber cloth is gentler and less likely to scratch the keyboard surface, making it a better choice.
7. Is it safe to clean my laptop keyboard with a damp cloth?
Using a damp cloth is generally safe as long as you’re cautious not to apply excessive liquid directly to the keyboard.
8. Can I remove the keys for a thorough cleaning?
Most laptop keyboards, including ASUS ROG models, do not have easily removable keys. It’s best to stick to the surface cleaning methods mentioned earlier.
9. Should I use a cleaning solution specifically made for electronics?
Isopropyl alcohol is effective and safe for cleaning laptop keyboards. Specific cleaning solutions may not be necessary.
10. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
Using a hairdryer can generate excessive heat, which could damage the keyboard or other laptop components. Allow it to air dry naturally.
11. Can I submerge my keyboard in water for deep cleaning?
No, submerging your laptop keyboard in water can cause severe damage to your laptop, rendering it unusable.
12. Can I clean the backlit keys the same way?
Yes, the steps mentioned above can be used to clean the backlit keys of your ASUS ROG laptop keyboard as well. Just ensure the laptop is turned off and disconnected from the power source.