How to clean a keyboard under the keys?

Having a clean and well-maintained keyboard is essential for optimal performance and longevity. Over time, dust, dirt, and debris can accumulate under the keys, making it difficult to type and potentially causing damage to the keyboard. In this article, we will guide you on how to effectively clean your keyboard under the keys and keep it in top condition.
Materials Needed
Before diving into the cleaning process, gather the following materials:
- Compressed air canister or air blower
- Cotton swabs or soft microfiber cloth
- Isopropyl alcohol (above 70% concentration)
- Small bowl
- Keyboard keycap puller (optional)
The Cleaning Process
To clean your keyboard under the keys, follow these simple steps:
- Turn off your computer: Before cleaning, it is crucial to shut down your computer and unplug the keyboard to prevent any electrical damage.
- Remove the keys: Use a keycap puller or your fingers to carefully remove the keys. Start with the corner keys and work towards the center to avoid damaging the fragile components and hinges.
- Blow away loose debris: Use a compressed air canister or air blower to gently blow away any loose debris or dust particles. Ensure you hold the canister upright and use short bursts to avoid excess moisture or damage.
- Clean the keycaps: Fill a small bowl with a mixture of warm water and a few drops of isopropyl alcohol. Remove the keycaps and soak them in this solution for a few minutes. Gently scrub each keycap with a soft cloth or cotton swab, removing any grime or stains. Rinse the keycaps with clean water and leave them to air dry.
- Clean the keyboard surface: Moisten a cloth or a cotton swab with isopropyl alcohol. Carefully clean the exposed surface underneath the keys, removing any remaining dirt or sticky residue. Be cautious not to apply excessive liquid, as it may seep into the keyboard.
- Reassemble the keyboard: Once the keycaps and the surface are completely dry, reattach the keycaps. Make sure they are properly aligned before gently pressing them into place.
By following these steps regularly, you can maintain a clean and functioning keyboard. Now let’s address some frequently asked questions about keyboard cleaning:
FAQs:
1. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean under the keys of my keyboard?
No, it is not recommended to use a vacuum cleaner, as it may cause static electricity and damage sensitive keyboard components.
2. How often should I clean my keyboard under the keys?
It is advisable to clean your keyboard under the keys every few months or whenever it starts to accumulate dirt or debris.
3. Can I clean the keycaps in a dishwasher?
No, it is not recommended to clean keycaps in a dishwasher, as the high temperatures and strong chemicals can damage them.
4. What if I accidentally spill liquid on my keyboard?
If a liquid spill occurs, immediately disconnect the keyboard and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning. Do not plug in the keyboard until it is completely dry.
5. Can I use regular rubbing alcohol instead of isopropyl alcohol?
Regular rubbing alcohol may contain impurities that could leave residue on the keyboard. It is best to use isopropyl alcohol with a concentration above 70% for optimal cleaning.
6. Should I clean the keyboard while it is plugged in?
No, it is essential to unplug and turn off your keyboard before cleaning to ensure safety and prevent damage.
7. Is it necessary to remove all the keys to clean the keyboard?
You don’t need to remove all the keys every time you clean the keyboard. However, removing them occasionally allows for a more thorough cleaning.
8. Can I use a hairdryer to speed up the drying process?
No, using a hairdryer may expose your keyboard to excessive heat, potentially damaging the keys and other components. It is best to let them air dry naturally.
9. What should I do if a keycap doesn’t fit back properly?
If a keycap doesn’t fit back properly, double-check the alignment and try again. If the issue persists, consult the keyboard’s user manual or contact the manufacturer for assistance.
10. Can I use soap to clean the keycaps?
Using soap to clean keycaps is not recommended, as it may leave a soapy residue that can interfere with the keyboard’s functionality.
11. How can I prevent future build-up under the keys?
To prevent future build-up, regularly clean your keyboard surface and avoid eating or drinking over the keyboard. Additionally, washing your hands before using the keyboard can minimize the transfer of oils and dirt.
12. Is it safe to use a disinfectant wipe on my keyboard?
Disinfectant wipes may contain chemicals that can damage the keyboard’s finish. It is best to use isopropyl alcohol or a mild cleaning solution instead.
With these cleaning tips and precautions, you can keep your keyboard clean, hygienic, and functioning optimally. Remember to establish a regular cleaning routine to prolong the lifespan of your keyboard and enhance your typing experience.