How to clean a Corsair k55 keyboard?

The Corsair K55 keyboard is a popular choice among gamers and computer enthusiasts due to its responsive keys and attractive design. However, like any other keyboard, the K55 requires regular cleaning to keep it in optimal condition. In this article, we will guide you through the process of cleaning a Corsair K55 keyboard, ensuring that you can enjoy its performance for years to come.
Materials Needed
Before we delve into the cleaning process, let’s gather the necessary materials:
– Isopropyl alcohol
– Cotton swabs
– Microfiber cloth
– Compressed air canister
The Cleaning Process
Cleaning your Corsair K55 keyboard is a straightforward process that can be completed in a few simple steps:
1. **Disconnect the Keyboard** – Before starting the cleaning process, make sure to disconnect the keyboard from your computer to avoid accidental key presses or electrical damage.
2. **Shake and Blow Away Debris** – Turn the keyboard upside down and give it a gentle shake to dislodge any loose debris, such as crumbs or dust. Next, use a can of compressed air to blow away any small particles that may be caught between the keys.
3. **Clean the Keycaps** – Removing the keycaps will allow for a more thorough cleaning. Gently pry off the keycaps one by one using a thin tool such as a plastic card or a keycap puller. You can soak the keycaps in warm soapy water, rinse them thoroughly, and allow them to dry completely before reattaching.
4. **Clean the Keyboard Surface** – Dip a cotton swab in isopropyl alcohol and gently clean the surface of the keyboard, paying extra attention to the areas between the keys. Avoid using excessive amounts of liquid to prevent any damage to the internal components.
5. **Dry and Reassemble** – After cleaning, use a microfiber cloth to wipe away any excess moisture from both the keycaps and the keyboard surface. Allow them to air dry completely before reassembling the keycaps onto the keyboard.
6. **Reconnect and Test** – Finally, reconnect your Corsair K55 keyboard to the computer and test each key to ensure everything is functioning properly. Voila! Your keyboard is now clean and ready for use.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I clean my Corsair K55 keyboard with water?
It is not recommended to clean the Corsair K55 keyboard or any other electronic keyboard with water. Instead, use isopropyl alcohol for cleaning.
2. How often should I clean my keyboard?
Cleaning your keyboard every few months or when needed is a good practice to maintain its performance and longevity.
3. Can I use a vacuum cleaner to clean my keyboard?
Using a vacuum cleaner is not advisable as it may cause static buildup or damage to sensitive components. Stick with compressed air for a safe and effective cleaning.
4. My keys feel sticky. What should I do?
If your keys feel sticky, use isopropyl alcohol to clean the surface of each key, ensuring they are free from debris or residue.
5. Can I put the keycaps in the dishwasher?
No, keycaps should not be put in the dishwasher as the heat and moisture can damage them. Handwashing with warm soapy water is a safer option.
6. How can I prevent my keyboard from getting dirty?
Preventive measures include keeping food and drinks away from your keyboard, washing your hands before use, and regularly dusting the surface.
7. My keyboard isn’t working after cleaning. What should I do?
Ensure that all components are completely dry before reconnecting the keyboard. If the issue persists, contact Corsair customer support for assistance.
8. Can I use any type of cloth to clean my keyboard?
It is recommended to use a microfiber cloth as it is gentle, lint-free, and won’t scratch the keyboard surface.
9. Is it safe to clean the keyboard while it’s plugged in?
No, it is not safe to clean a keyboard while it is plugged into a power source. Always disconnect it before cleaning.
10. Can I remove the Corsair logo on my keyboard for cleaning?
The Corsair logo cannot be removed for cleaning. Wiping it gently with a slightly damp cloth should be sufficient.
11. What should I do if the keys are not registering keystrokes after cleaning?
Make sure the keycaps are properly reattached. If the issue persists, contact Corsair customer support for further assistance.
12. Can I use alcohol wipes instead of isopropyl alcohol?
Alcohol wipes may contain other additives that can damage the keyboard. Stick with pure isopropyl alcohol for cleaning purposes.