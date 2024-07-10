**How to choose what monitor an app opens on?**
When using multiple monitors on your computer, it can be a bit confusing to determine which monitor an application should automatically open on. Fortunately, there are several methods and settings you can utilize to control this behavior. In this article, we will explore different ways to choose what monitor an app opens on and provide valuable tips to make the process easier.
One of the simplest methods to control where an app opens is by adjusting the positioning or arrangement of your monitors. To do this on Windows, right-click on your desktop and select “Display settings.” From there, you can drag and arrange the monitors to match their physical positions on your desk. By establishing the correct layout, applications will generally open on the monitor closest to where you last used them.
Another option is to adjust the settings within the specific application you’re using. Some apps, particularly those designed for multi-monitor setups, have built-in features that allow you to select which monitor they open on. Look for options like “Open on Startup” or “Display Selection” within the application’s settings menu. Enable these settings and choose the desired monitor for your app to open on.
In some cases, you may need to rely on third-party software to control which monitor an app opens on. There are various applications available, such as DisplayFusion, Actual Multiple Monitors, or Ultramon, that offer advanced customization options. These tools can help you set specific rules for different applications, allocate them to particular monitors, and even automate the process based on various triggers.
**FAQs**
1. Can I manually move an open application to a different monitor?
Yes, you can simply click and drag the window of an open application to the desired monitor.
2. What if I want a specific application to always open on a particular monitor?
You can adjust the settings of that application or use third-party software to make it open consistently on the desired monitor.
3. Will adjusting the positioning of my monitors affect other aspects of my computer?
No, rearranging the positioning of your monitors should not have any negative impact on the rest of your computer’s functionality.
4. Are there any keyboard shortcuts I can use to move an application between monitors?
Yes, on Windows, you can use the “Windows Key + Shift + Left/Right Arrow” to move an app quickly between monitors.
5. Is there any way to set different wallpapers for each monitor?
Yes, you can use tools like DisplayFusion or built-in features in your operating system, such as Windows 10’s “Personalize” settings, to set individual wallpapers for each monitor.
6. Can I assign specific applications to launch on specific monitors using Windows settings?
Unfortunately, the built-in Windows settings do not provide direct options to assign applications to specific monitors. The placement of apps largely depends on their last-known positions.
7. Are there any free software alternatives for managing multi-monitor setups?
Yes, there are free options available like Dual Monitor Tools and MultiMonitorTool, which provide basic functionality for managing multiple monitors.
8. Can I duplicate an application window on multiple monitors?
Yes, you can duplicate a window on multiple monitors by pressing “Windows Key + P” and selecting the “Duplicate” option.
9. What if I disconnect or reconnect a monitor while an app is running?
In most cases, the app will adapt to the new configuration automatically. However, some apps might require a restart to adjust properly.
10. Is it possible to extend the taskbar onto different monitors?
Yes, you can extend the taskbar to multiple monitors by right-clicking on the taskbar, selecting “Taskbar settings,” and enabling the “Show taskbar on all displays” option.
11. Is there a way to create custom display profiles for different setups?
Yes, you can create custom display profiles using software like DisplayFusion, allowing you to easily switch between different monitor configurations.
12. Can I adjust the display scaling independently for each monitor?
Yes, on Windows, you can individually adjust the display scaling for each monitor by going to “Display settings” and selecting the specific monitor you’d like to modify.