How to choose switches mechanical keyboard?

There are several factors to consider when it comes to choosing switches for a mechanical keyboard. The type of switch you opt for can significantly impact your typing experience, whether you’re engaging in gaming, programming, or other tasks. In this article, we will delve into the key aspects to consider when selecting switches and provide answers to some frequently asked questions.
How to choose switches for a mechanical keyboard?
The process of choosing switches for a mechanical keyboard involves considering factors such as switch type, tactile feedback, actuation force, and noise level. The perfect switch for you will depend on your personal preferences and intended use for the keyboard.
1. What are the different types of mechanical switches?
There are three main types of mechanical switches:
– Linear switches: These switches offer a smooth keystroke without tactile feedback or audible clicks.
– Tactile switches: Providing tactile feedback without audible clicks, these switches give you a small bump when the switch is activated.
– Clicky switches: These switches offer both tactile feedback and audible clicks.
2. Which switch type is best for gaming?
For gaming, the best switch type depends on personal preference. However, many gamers prefer linear switches due to their smooth keystrokes and lack of distracting tactile feedback or clicky noises.
3. What is the actuation force of a switch?
Actuation force refers to the amount of pressure required to register a keystroke. It is measured in grams and varies for each switch type. Lighter switches around 45-50g are generally more responsive, while heavier switches upwards of 60g require more force to actuate.
4. How does actuation force affect typing?
The actuation force can impact typing speed and comfort. Heavy switches may slow down typing speed, while lighter switches could potentially lead to accidental keystrokes. It’s important to find a balance that suits your typing style.
5. What is the noise level of different switches?
Noise level varies significantly depending on the switch type. Linear switches are usually the quietest, while clicky switches produce audible click sounds. Tactile switches fall somewhere in between, providing a small bump without noticeable noise.
6. Are there switches specifically designed for typing?
While any switch type can be great for typing, tactile switches are often favored by typists for their tactile feedback. The slight bump helps typists feel the keystroke better, potentially improving accuracy.
7. Can switches be replaced or exchanged on a mechanical keyboard?
Yes, most mechanical keyboards allow for the replacement or exchange of switches. However, ensure that the keyboard you choose supports hot-swappable switches if you intend to change them yourself.
8. Are mechanical switches more durable than other types of keyboards?
Mechanical switches are generally more durable compared to membrane keyboards. They are rated for a certain number of keystrokes before they start to degrade, usually in the millions.
9. What are the benefits of mechanical switches over membrane keyboards?
Mechanical switches offer faster actuation, better tactile feedback, and improved durability compared to membrane keyboards. They also provide more customization options, allowing users to select switches that suit their preferences.
10. Are there any other factors to consider when choosing switches?
Other factors include switch travel distance (the distance a switch needs to travel to register a keystroke), switch lifespan, and the availability of switch options for the specific keyboard make and model.
11. Can I try out different switches before buying a keyboard?
Some retailers or keyboard enthusiasts provide switch testers or host events where you can try out various switches. This allows you to get a feel for each switch type and make an informed decision.
12. Can I mix different switch types on a single keyboard?
Depending on the keyboard model, it is often possible to mix different switch types on a single keyboard, allowing you to customize the feel and sound of individual keys to your liking. Make sure to check the keyboard’s compatibility before doing so.
In conclusion, choosing the right switches for your mechanical keyboard is crucial for an optimal typing experience. Consider factors such as switch type, tactile feedback, actuation force, and noise level to find the perfect switch that suits your preferences and needs.