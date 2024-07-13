How to check Windows on laptop?**

When it comes to checking the version of Windows installed on your laptop, there are a few simple methods you can use to gain this information. Whether you are troubleshooting, looking for compatibility, or simply curious about your operating system, finding out which Windows version you have is a quick and easy task. In this article, we will discuss different ways you can check Windows on your laptop, providing you with a selection of methods to choose from.
Method 1: Using the “Settings” App
One of the most straightforward ways to check the version of Windows running on your laptop is by using the built-in “Settings” app. Here’s how:
1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard or click the Start button in the bottom-left corner.
2. In the Start menu, click on the “Settings” cogwheel icon.
3. Once the “Settings” app opens, click on the “System” option.
4. In the left-hand menu, click on “About.”
5. On the right side of the window, you will find the Windows specifications, including the version number and edition.
Method 2: Using the “System Information” Tool
Another way to find out the version of Windows installed on your laptop is through the “System Information” tool. Here’s how:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msinfo32” in the box and press Enter or click OK.
3. The “System Information” window will open, displaying various details about your laptop. Look for the “OS Name” and “Version” fields to find your Windows version information.
Method 3: Using the Command Prompt
An alternative method for checking the Windows version on your laptop is by using the Command Prompt. Here’s what you need to do:
1. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “cmd” and press Enter or click OK to open the Command Prompt.
3. In the Command Prompt window, type “ver” and press Enter.
4. The Command Prompt will display your Windows version along with additional information.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q1: Can I check the Windows version without logging into my laptop?
A1: No, you need to log into your laptop to access the methods mentioned above.
Q2: How can I check if my laptop is running Windows 10?
A2: Use any of the methods described above to check the version of Windows, and if the version number is 10, your laptop is running Windows 10.
Q3: Is it possible to check Windows version using the Control Panel?
A3: No, the Control Panel does not directly display the Windows version; you need to use the methods discussed above.
Q4: What should I do if I cannot find the “Settings” app?
A4: If you are unable to locate the “Settings” app, try searching for it in the Start menu search bar.
Q5: Can I check the Windows version on a Mac laptop?
A5: No, the methods described in this article are specific to Windows laptops and desktop computers.
Q6: Is it possible to check the Windows version on a Linux laptop?
A6: No, the methods mentioned here are not applicable to Linux systems as they are designed for Windows operating systems.
Q7: Does checking Windows version require an internet connection?
A7: No, an internet connection is not necessary to check the Windows version on your laptop using the provided methods.
Q8: Can I check the Windows version using the Windows Command Line?
A8: Yes, you can use the Command Prompt as explained in the third method of this article.
Q9: How often should I check my Windows version?
A9: There is no set frequency, but it is a good practice to check your Windows version periodically, especially when considering software compatibility or troubleshooting.
Q10: Is it possible to downgrade the Windows version on my laptop?
A10: Downgrading your Windows version requires a clean installation of the desired Windows version, which may result in the loss of data, so it is recommended only if necessary.
Q11: Can I determine the Windows version from the desktop background?
A11: No, the desktop background does not provide any information about the Windows version.
Q12: Is there any cost associated with checking the Windows version on my laptop?
A12: No, checking the Windows version is a free process and does not incur any charges.