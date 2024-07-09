How to check WiFi password on laptop Windows 10?

Are you having trouble connecting a new device to your WiFi network because you don’t remember the password? Don’t worry; if you have a laptop running Windows 10, there is a simple way to retrieve your WiFi password. In this article, we’ll guide you step-by-step on how to check your WiFi password on a laptop Windows 10.
Method 1: Using the Network and Sharing Center
1. Go to the bottom-right corner of your screen, locate the network icon, and right-click on it.
2. A menu will appear; select “Open Network & Internet settings.”
3. In the new window, click on “Network and Sharing Center” located at the bottom.
4. Under the “View your active networks” section, click on the Wi-Fi network name.
5. Next, click on the “Wireless Properties” button.
6. In the “Wireless Network Properties” window, select the “Security” tab.
7. Check the box that says “Show characters.”
8. You will now see your WiFi password in the “Network security key” field.
Method 2: Using Command Prompt
1. Open the Command Prompt by typing “cmd” in the Windows search bar and selecting “Command Prompt” from the results.
2. In the Command Prompt window, type the command “netsh wlan show profile name=[WiFi name] key=clear”, replacing [WiFi name] with the name of your WiFi network.
3. Look for the “Key Content” field, and the WiFi password will be displayed next to it.
Now that you know how to check your WiFi password on a laptop Windows 10, let’s address some common questions and provide quick answers to assist you further.
FAQs:
1. Can I check the WiFi password on Windows 10 if I am not connected to the network?
No, you need to be connected to the WiFi network to check its password on Windows 10.
2. What if I don’t see the “Wireless Properties” option under the “Network and Sharing Center”?
If you don’t see the “Wireless Properties” option, you might be using an older version of Windows. Try using the Command Prompt method instead.
3. Is it possible to view the WiFi password on a laptop running Windows 7 or 8?
Yes, the command prompt method mentioned above works on Windows 7 and Windows 8 as well.
4. Can I retrieve the WiFi password on a laptop without administrative privileges?
No, administrative privileges are required to access network configurations and retrieve the WiFi password.
5. Is it safe to view my WiFi password on Windows 10?
Checking your WiFi password on Windows 10 through these methods is safe, as long as you are the authorized user of the laptop.
6. Will checking the WiFi password disconnect me from the network?
No, checking the WiFi password will not disconnect you from the network. You can continue using your WiFi as usual.
7. Can I check the WiFi password on a different laptop or device?
Yes, you can use the same methods explained here on any laptop or device running Windows 10.
8. Are there any alternative methods to check the WiFi password?
These are the most reliable methods to check WiFi passwords on Windows 10. Other methods may require additional third-party software.
9. Is there a limit to the number of WiFi passwords I can check?
No, you can check the WiFi passwords of all the networks you have connected to using these methods.
10. Can I check the WiFi password of networks that are out of range?
No, you can only check the WiFi password of networks that your laptop is currently connected to.
11. What if I want to change my WiFi password?
To change your WiFi password, you need to access your router’s settings. Refer to the router’s user manual for instructions.
12. Can I check the WiFi password from my smartphone?
The methods described in this article are specific to checking the WiFi password on a laptop running Windows 10. In some cases, smartphone apps may provide similar functionality.