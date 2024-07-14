How to check which CPU cooler I have?
If you’re looking to check which CPU cooler you have installed on your computer, there are a few ways to go about it. The easiest way is to physically look at the cooler itself. Most CPU coolers will have the brand and model number printed on them. You can also check your computer’s specifications in the system settings or use software tools to identify the CPU cooler.
Some CPU coolers, especially stock coolers that come with pre-built computers, might not have easily identifiable markings. In this case, you can search the manufacturer’s website using any serial numbers or other identifiers you find on the cooler itself. Another option is to open up your computer and take a closer look at the cooler to try and match it with pictures online. If you’re still unsure, you can always seek help from a professional or a tech-savvy friend.
