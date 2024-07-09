How to check what CPU you have Windows 10?

If you are curious about the type of CPU your Windows 10 system is running on, there are a few simple ways to find out. Here are some methods you can use to check what CPU you have on Windows 10:
Method 1: Using Task Manager
One of the easiest ways to check your CPU information on Windows 10 is through the Task Manager. Simply right-click on your taskbar and select “Task Manager.” Once it opens, click on the “Performance” tab and you will see your CPU details listed under the “CPU” section.
Method 2: Using System Information
Another method to check your CPU information on Windows 10 is by using the System Information tool. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box, then type “msinfo32” and hit Enter. In the System Information window, look for the “Processor” field to see details about your CPU.
Method 3: Using Control Panel
You can also find out your CPU information by going through the Control Panel. Open Control Panel, go to System and Security, then click on System. Under the “System” section, you will find information about your processor.
Method 4: Using Command Prompt
If you prefer using the Command Prompt, you can check your CPU information by typing “wmic cpu get name” and pressing Enter. This will display the name of your CPU.
Method 5: Using PowerShell
Another way to check your CPU information is by using PowerShell. Open PowerShell and type “Get-WmiObject -Class Win32_Processor | Select-Object -Property Name” and hit Enter. This will display the name of your processor.
Method 6: Using CPU-Z
For a more detailed look at your CPU information, you can download and install a third-party tool like CPU-Z. Once installed, launch the program and it will provide you with detailed information about your CPU, including model, speed, and cache size.
Method 7: Checking BIOS
You can also check your CPU information by accessing your BIOS. Restart your computer and enter the BIOS setup by pressing a specific key (usually Del or F2) during startup. In the BIOS settings, you will find details about your CPU.
Method 8: Using Speccy
Another third-party tool you can use to check your CPU information is Speccy. Download and install Speccy, then open the program. It will display detailed information about your CPU, as well as other hardware components.
Method 9: Using System Device Manager
You can also check your CPU information through the Device Manager. Right-click on the Start button, select Device Manager, expand the “Processors” section, and you will see your CPU listed along with its details.
Method 10: Checking System Information in Settings
Go to Settings, then System, and click on About. Under “Device specifications,” you will find details about your processor, including the name and speed.
Method 11: Using a Benchmarking Tool
Running a benchmarking tool like Geekbench or Cinebench can also provide you with detailed information about your CPU, including performance metrics and comparisons with other CPUs.
Method 12: Checking the Computer’s Documentation
If all else fails, you can refer to your computer’s documentation or manufacturer’s website to find information about the CPU that came with your system.
Now that you have learned multiple ways to check what CPU you have on Windows 10, you can easily find out the specifics about your processor and better understand the capabilities of your computer.