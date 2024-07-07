How to check whatʼs taking up space on ssd?

How to Check What’s Taking Up Space on SSD?
One of the challenges faced by computer users is running out of storage space on their SSD (Solid State Drive). As SSDs become more popular due to their faster access times and durability, it becomes crucial to manage the storage efficiently. In this article, we will explore various methods and tools to help you identify what is taking up space on your SSD.
How to Check what’s taking up space on an SSD?
To determine what is occupying storage space on your SSD, follow these steps:
1. Use the built-in tools: Both Windows and macOS offer native tools to analyze disk usage. On Windows, open File Explorer, right-click on the drive, and select “Properties.” Then click on “Disk Cleanup” to see a breakdown of file types taking up space. On macOS, open “Apple Menu” > “About This Mac” > “Storage” > “Manage” to get a similar analysis.
2. Utilize third-party disk space analyzers: There are many great third-party tools available for this purpose. WinDirStat and TreeSize are popular options for Windows, while Disk Inventory X and DaisyDisk are suitable for macOS. These utilities scan your drive and present the data in a visually appealing manner to help you identify space-hogging files or folders.
3. Inspect individual folders: If you have a general idea of where the large files or folders might be, you can manually check them. Open File Explorer (Windows) or Finder (macOS), navigate to the desired location, and sort the files by size to identify the culprits.
4. Perform a thorough system cleanup: Besides checking specific files, consider performing a system cleanup to remove unnecessary files like temporary files, old system backups, browser cache, and log files. This can be done using built-in tools like Disk Cleanup (Windows) or CleanMyMac (macOS).
5. Uninstall unused applications: Over time, we accumulate various applications that we rarely use. Go through your installed programs and remove any that you no longer need. This will free up valuable space on your SSD.
6. Examine cloud storage sync: If you’re using cloud storage services like Dropbox or Google Drive, check if the syncing feature is duplicating files on your local SSD. Adjust your settings to prevent unnecessary data duplication.
7. Move large files to an external storage device: If you have large files that you don’t frequently access, consider transferring them to an external storage device. This strategy helps free up space on your SSD while keeping the files accessible when needed.
8. Check for large media files: Multimedia files like videos, music, or downloaded podcasts can quickly consume significant space. Use the search functionality within your file explorer to locate and delete any unnecessary media files.
9. Clear your download folder: Many users forget about their download folder, which can accumulate multiple large files over time. Empty this folder regularly to regain storage space on your SSD.
10. Manage your email attachments: Email clients usually store attachments locally, using up space on your SSD. Regularly go through your email folders and delete or offload any unnecessary attachments to free up storage.
11. Empty the trash/recycle bin: Deleted files are often moved to the trash/bin rather than permanently erased. Make sure to empty the trash/recycle bin regularly to fully reclaim the space they occupy.
12. Consider compressing files: If you have large files that you need to keep but don’t access frequently, consider compressing them into a zip file. This reduces their physical size on the SSD, allowing you to store more data.
In conclusion, managing storage space on your SSD is essential to maintain optimal performance and avoid running out of space. By utilizing built-in tools, third-party applications, and following the mentioned strategies, you can effectively identify and free up space on your SSD. Remember, regular maintenance is the key to ensuring your SSD functions efficiently for a longer duration without any storage-related issues.