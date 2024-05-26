How to check whatʼs plugged into USB ports?

USB ports have become an essential part of our everyday lives, allowing us to connect various devices to our computers. However, it’s crucial to know what’s plugged into these ports for security reasons or to troubleshoot any connectivity issues. In this article, we will explore different methods for checking what’s plugged into USB ports.
Method 1: Device Manager
The Device Manager is a built-in feature in Windows that allows you to view and manage all the hardware devices connected to your computer, including USB ports.
Here’s how you can use Device Manager to check what’s plugged into USB ports:
- Press the Windows key + X on your keyboard and select Device Manager from the list.
- In the Device Manager window, expand the ‘Universal Serial Bus controllers’ category.
- You will now see a list of all the USB ports on your computer. Double-click on each port to view the connected devices.
Method 2: USBDeview
USBDeview is a free third-party utility that provides a more detailed overview of the devices connected to your USB ports.
Follow these steps to use USBDeview:
- Download and install USBDeview from the official website.
- Launch USBDeview, and it will show a list of all connected devices, including USB ports, their descriptions, and other useful information.
Frequently Asked Questions
1. Can I check what’s plugged into USB ports on a Mac?
Yes, you can use the “System Information” tool on a Mac to see a list of connected USB devices.
2. Are there any online tools available for checking USB ports?
No, checking USB ports requires direct access to the hardware, so online tools cannot perform this task.
3. Can I check USB ports without administrator privileges?
No, most methods for checking USB ports require administrator privileges.
4. Do all USB ports provide the same information?
Yes, all USB ports will display the same information about the connected devices.
5. Can I disconnect devices from USB ports using Device Manager or USBDeview?
No, Device Manager and USBDeview only provide information about connected devices. You cannot physically disconnect them using these tools.
6. Is it possible to monitor USB port activity in real-time?
Yes, several specialized software applications, such as USBlyzer, allow real-time monitoring and analysis of USB port activity.
7. Will checking USB ports detect hidden devices?
Yes, checking USB ports will detect all connected devices, even if they are hidden or not visible in other areas of your computer.
8. What should I do if I suspect a malicious device connected to a USB port?
If you suspect a malicious device, immediately disconnect it from the USB port and run a security scan on your computer.
9. Can I disable specific USB ports on my computer?
Yes, you can disable specific USB ports through the device’s BIOS settings or by modifying settings in the Device Manager.
10. Is there a limit to the number of devices I can connect to USB ports?
The number of devices you can connect to USB ports depends on the available ports and the power supply of your computer.
11. Are there any mobile apps for checking USB port connections?
Yes, some mobile apps provide limited functionality to check USB port connections, but their reliability may vary.
12. Can I check USB ports on Linux?
Yes, Linux distributions such as Ubuntu provide tools like lsusb that allow you to see connected USB devices.
By utilizing the methods mentioned above, you can easily check what’s plugged into USB ports, ensuring the security and proper functioning of your computer. Remember to stay cautious when connecting devices and promptly address any suspicious or unknown connections.