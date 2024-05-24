To check CPU usage on your Ubuntu system, you can use the command line utility called “top.” This tool provides a dynamic real-time view of a running system. It shows the current CPU usage, memory usage, and other system resource information. To launch the top utility, simply open a terminal window and type “top” then press Enter.
**1. How to check Ubuntu CPU usage using top command?**
To check Ubuntu CPU usage using the top command, open a terminal window and type “top” then press Enter.
Related FAQs:
**2. How to check CPU usage by specific processes in Ubuntu?**
You can use the “top” command and sort the processes by CPU usage by pressing “Shift + P.”
**3. How to monitor CPU usage continuously in Ubuntu?**
You can use the “top” command with the “-s” flag, which updates the screen continuously.
**4. How to check CPU usage in Ubuntu using System Monitor?**
You can open the System Monitor application from the Applications menu and go to the Resources tab to view CPU usage.
**5. How to check CPU usage in Ubuntu using htop?**
You can install the htop utility by running “sudo apt install htop” and then run “htop” in the terminal to check CPU usage.
**6. How to check CPU usage history in Ubuntu?**
You can use the “sar” command to check CPU usage history by installing the “sysstat” package and running “sar -u” in the terminal.
**7. How to check CPU temperature in Ubuntu?**
You can use the “sensors” command with the lm-sensors package installed to check CPU temperature in Ubuntu.
**8. How to check CPU usage in Ubuntu server?**
You can use the same methods mentioned above, such as using the top command or installing htop.
**9. How to check memory usage in Ubuntu?**
You can use the “free” command in the terminal to check memory usage in Ubuntu.
**10. How to check disk usage in Ubuntu?**
You can use the “df” command in the terminal to check disk usage in Ubuntu.
**11. How to check network usage in Ubuntu?**
You can use tools like “iftop” or “nload” to monitor network usage in Ubuntu.
**12. How to receive CPU usage alerts in Ubuntu?**
You can set up alerting scripts using tools like Nagios or Zabbix to receive CPU usage alerts in Ubuntu.