How to check the model of laptop hp?

If you are a proud owner of an HP laptop and want to know its specific model, there are various methods you can use to find this information. Identifying your laptop’s model is essential for purposes such as software compatibility, driver updates, and customer support. In this article, we will guide you through multiple ways to check the model of your HP laptop.
Method 1: Check the Laptop Body
One of the easiest ways to identify the model of your HP laptop is to check the laptop’s body. Look for a sticker or label on the bottom of your laptop. This sticker usually contains important information including the model number, serial number, and other specifications.
Method 2: Use the System Information
Another way to find out your HP laptop model is by using the system information. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Press the Windows key and type “System Information” in the search bar.
2. Open the “System Information” application.
3. In the System Summary tab, you will find the “System Model” field, which indicates the model number of your HP laptop.
Method 3: Check the BIOS Settings
You can also check the laptop’s model by accessing the BIOS settings. Follow these steps:
1. Restart your HP laptop.
2. While the laptop is starting up, press the necessary key to access the BIOS settings. This key varies depending on the model and it is generally displayed during the startup process.
3. Once you are in the BIOS settings, look for the system information. The model number of your HP laptop should be displayed on the screen.
FAQs:
How can I find the model number of my HP laptop without turning it on?
Unfortunately, it is not possible to find the model number without turning on the laptop as most of the methods require you to access either the physical labels or the system information.
Can I find the model number of my HP laptop from the Windows settings?
No, the Windows settings do not provide direct access to the laptop’s model number. However, you can follow Method 2 mentioned above to check the model number using the System Information.
What if the sticker with the model number on my laptop has faded?
If the sticker or label with the model number on your laptop has become faded or unreadable, you can still use one of the other methods mentioned in this article to retrieve your laptop’s model information.
Are there any software tools available to find the model number?
Yes, there are various third-party software tools available that can provide detailed system information, including the laptop’s model number. Programs like CPU-Z and Speccy can help you retrieve this information easily.
Can I find the model number of my HP laptop from the invoice or purchase receipt?
Yes, if you have the invoice or purchase receipt of your HP laptop, it generally contains important details, including the model number. Check the document to find the relevant information.
Is the model number the same as the series name?
No, the model number and series name are different. The model number provides a more specific identification of your laptop, while the series name is a broader classification that groups similar models together.
Can I find the model number of my HP laptop using the HP website?
Yes, you can visit the HP support website and enter your laptop’s serial number or product name to access detailed information about your model, including the model number.
Why is it important to know the model number of my HP laptop?
Knowing the model number of your HP laptop is crucial for various purposes such as downloading accurate driver updates, identifying compatible software and hardware, and seeking customer support for your specific laptop model.
Where else can I find the model number if there is no sticker on my laptop?
If you are unable to find a sticker or label on your laptop, you can consult the user manual, check the laptop’s packaging box, or contact HP customer support for assistance.
Does the model number change if I upgrade my laptop’s components?
No, the model number of your laptop remains the same even if you upgrade its components. Upgrading the hardware such as RAM or hard drive does not alter the fundamental model information.
Can I find the model number of my HP laptop from the device manager?
Unfortunately, the device manager in the Windows settings does not directly display the laptop’s model number. The device manager primarily provides information about the installed hardware and drivers.
Will the model number help in determining the laptop’s specifications?
Yes, the model number of your HP laptop can be used to determine various specifications, including the processor, memory, storage capacity, display size, and other hardware features and capabilities.
How often should I check the model number of my HP laptop?
It is not necessary to frequently check the model number, especially if you do not encounter any issues or require specific support. However, it is beneficial to note the model number for future reference or when seeking assistance.