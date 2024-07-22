How to Check the Laptop Model in Windows 10?
When it comes to troubleshooting or upgrading your laptop, knowing the model information is vital. Windows 10 provides several methods to identify the laptop model without much hassle. In this article, we will guide you through the various ways to check the laptop model in Windows 10.
Method 1: System Information
The simplest way to find out your laptop model is by using the built-in System Information tool. To access this tool, follow these steps:
1. Press the Windows Key + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialog box.
2. Type “msinfo32” without quotes and press Enter.
3. The System Information window will open with all the details about your laptop, including the model under the System Model field.
Method 2: Device Manager
Another way to check your laptop model is by using the Device Manager. Here’s how:
1. Right-click on the Start button and select Device Manager from the context menu.
2. In the Device Manager window, expand the “System devices” category.
3. Look for an item named “System Model” or “Computer model.” The model of your laptop will be listed alongside it.
Method 3: Command Prompt
If you prefer using the command-line interface, you can easily find your laptop model using the Command Prompt:
1. Press the Windows Key + X and select “Command Prompt” or “Windows PowerShell.”
2. In the Command Prompt window, type the following command: “wmic csproduct get name” without quotes and press Enter.
3. The laptop model name will be displayed in the Command Prompt.
Method 4: About Your PC Settings
Windows 10 provides an easy way to check your laptop model through the “About Your PC” settings. Follow these steps:
1. Open the Start menu and click on the Settings icon (gear-shaped).
2. In the Settings window, click on the “System” option.
3. In the left-hand menu, select “About.”
4. Your laptop model will be displayed under the “Device specifications” section.
FAQs:
1. Can I find my laptop model using the Command Prompt?
Yes, you can find your laptop model using the Command Prompt by typing the command “wmic csproduct get name” and pressing Enter.
2. Is it possible to check the laptop model through the Device Manager?
Absolutely! Open the Device Manager, expand the “System devices” category, and look for the “System Model” or “Computer model” item to find your laptop model.
3. Where else can I find my laptop model in Windows 10?
You can also check your laptop model by going to the “About Your PC” section in the Windows 10 Settings. The laptop model will be displayed under the “Device specifications” section.
4. Do all laptops display their models in the same way?
While the process might differ slightly, most laptops have their model information listed under the System Model or a similar field in various Windows 10 tools.
5. Is there any software available to check the laptop model?
Yes, you can find third-party software to check the laptop model; however, using the built-in tools in Windows 10 is more convenient and reliable.
6. Can I check the laptop model if I’m using an older version of Windows?
Yes, the methods mentioned in this article are applicable to newer versions of Windows as well as older ones, including Windows 7 and 8.
7. What should I do if I cannot find my laptop model using these methods?
If you’re unable to find your laptop model using the provided methods, you can refer to your laptop’s user manual or manufacturer’s website for the specific model information.
8. Is it possible to find the laptop model without turning it on?
No, you need to turn on your laptop and access the Windows operating system to find the model information using the methods described above.
9. Will checking the laptop model affect my laptop’s performance?
No, checking the laptop model through the suggested methods will not affect your laptop’s performance in any way.
10. Can I find my laptop model using the BIOS settings?
Some laptops might display the model information in the BIOS settings. You can access the BIOS by restarting your laptop and pressing the appropriate key during boot-up (often F2 or Del).
11. Is it necessary to know the laptop model for everyday usage?
Knowing your laptop model is not necessary for regular usage. However, it can be beneficial when seeking technical support or purchasing compatible hardware upgrades.
12. Can I find the laptop model on the laptop’s physical body?
Yes, oftentimes, the laptop model is printed on a label located on the bottom of the laptop or on the back of the screen. However, this may vary depending on the manufacturer and laptop model.