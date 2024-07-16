SSDs (Solid State Drives) are becoming increasingly popular due to their superior speed and performance compared to traditional hard drives. If you own an SSD and are wondering how to check its serial number in Windows 10, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will guide you through the process of finding your SSD’s serial number quickly and easily.
Why is the SSD Serial Number Important?
The serial number of your SSD is a unique identifier that distinguishes it from other drives. This information is crucial when it comes to warranty claims or if you need to check for firmware updates specific to your drive model.
How to Check SSD Serial Number in Windows 10?
The process of checking the serial number of your SSD in Windows 10 can be done in a few simple steps:
1. Open the Start Menu in Windows 10 and type “Command Prompt” in the search bar.
2. Click on the Command Prompt app to open it.
3. In the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter: wmic diskdrive get Model, Name, SerialNumber.
4. Wait a few moments for the system to generate the output.
5. Look for your SSD’s details in the list displayed. The serial number will be listed under the “SerialNumber” column.
That’s it! You have now successfully checked your SSD’s serial number in Windows 10.
FAQs:
1. Can I check the serial number of my SSD through Windows Explorer?
No, Windows Explorer does not provide a direct way to check the serial number of your SSD. You need to use the Command Prompt or third-party software for this purpose.
2. Can I find the SSD serial number in Device Manager?
While Device Manager can provide some information about your SSD, it does not display the serial number. Therefore, you need to use alternative methods like the Command Prompt.
3. Is it possible to find the SSD serial number in BIOS?
Not all BIOS versions display the SSD serial number. Therefore, it’s recommended to use the Command Prompt method mentioned earlier.
4. Are there any third-party software applications to check SSD serial numbers?
Yes, there are several third-party software applications available that can provide detailed information about your SSD, including the serial number. Some popular options include CrystalDiskInfo and HWiNFO.
5. Can I check the SSD serial number in Windows 10 Settings?
No, Windows 10 Settings does not provide any options to check the serial number of your SSD.
6. Can I find the SSD serial number from the product packaging?
Yes, the product packaging of your SSD typically includes its serial number. However, if you have discarded the packaging, using the Command Prompt method is the best way to obtain the serial number.
7. Will checking the SSD serial number void the warranty of the drive?
No, checking the serial number of your SSD will not void its warranty. The warranty is affected only if you physically modify or damage the drive.
8. Can I use the same method to check the serial number of an HDD (Hard Disk Drive)?
Yes, the same method can be used to check the serial number of both SSDs and HDDs.
9. Does the SSD serial number change after a firmware update?
No, the SSD serial number remains the same even after a firmware update. It is a unique identifier that remains constant throughout the drive’s lifespan.
10. Can I use the Command Prompt method on older versions of Windows?
Yes, the Command Prompt method to check the SSD serial number works on older versions of Windows, such as Windows 7, 8, and 8.1.
11. Are there any risks involved in checking the SSD serial number?
No, checking the SSD serial number poses no risks to your drive or system. It is a simple command that retrieves information from your drive.
12. How often should I check the SSD serial number?
There is no need to check the SSD serial number regularly unless you encounter any issues with your drive. It is recommended to check the serial number when you purchase a new SSD or if you need to contact customer support or claim warranty in the future.
In conclusion, finding the serial number of your SSD in Windows 10 is a straightforward process that can be accomplished using the Command Prompt. Remember, the serial number is essential for warranty claims and identifying firmware updates specific to your drive model.