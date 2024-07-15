How to check size of USB drive?

USB drives, also known as flash drives or thumb drives, have become a common method of data storage and transportation due to their compact size and large capacity. However, it can be frustrating when you’re unsure of the exact size of the USB drive you’re using. Fortunately, there are several simple methods to check the size of a USB drive. Read on to discover the most efficient ways to find out the storage capacity of your USB drive.
Method 1: File Explorer
One of the easiest ways to check the size of a USB drive is by using File Explorer on your Windows computer or Finder on your Mac.
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer’s USB port.
2. Open File Explorer or Finder.
3. Locate the USB drive in the list of available drives.
4. Right-click on the USB drive and select “Properties” (Windows) or “Get Info” (Mac).
5. A window will appear, displaying various details about the USB drive, including its capacity. The capacity will be displayed in bytes, but you can easily convert it to more familiar units (e.g., gigabytes or terabytes).
Method 2: Disk Management (Windows)
For Windows users, an alternative way to check the size of a USB drive is by using the Disk Management tool.
1. Connect the USB drive to your computer.
2. Press the Windows key + R to open the Run dialog box.
3. Type “diskmgmt.msc” (without quotes) and press Enter.
4. Disk Management will open, displaying a list of drives connected to your computer.
5. Locate the USB drive in the list and look for the “Capacity” column. The size of the USB drive will be displayed in this column.
FAQs:
1. Can I check the size of a USB drive on a Linux operating system?
Yes, you can. In Linux, you can use the “df” command in the terminal to check the size and other details of the USB drive.
2. Can I check the size of a USB drive on a Chromebook?
Yes, you can. Connect the USB drive to the Chromebook, open the Files app, and right-click on the USB drive’s name. Then, select “Properties” to view its size.
3. Is there a way to check the size of a USB drive without connecting it to a computer?
No, you need to connect the USB drive to a computer in order to check its size.
4. How can I convert the size displayed in bytes to a more understandable unit?
To convert bytes to gigabytes, divide the number by 1,073,741,824. To convert bytes to terabytes, divide the number by 1,099,511,627,776.
5. Does the size of a USB drive affect its performance?
No, the size of a USB drive does not directly affect its performance. However, larger capacity drives may take longer to format or transfer large files.
6. Can I check the size of a USB drive on my smartphone or tablet?
Yes, you can. Connect the USB drive to your smartphone or tablet using a compatible USB OTG (On-The-Go) adapter, and then use a file manager app to check the size.
7. Are there any software programs specifically designed to check the size of USB drives?
Yes, there are several third-party software programs, such as USBDeview and USBInfo, that provide detailed information about USB drives.
8. Can I check the size of a USB drive using a command prompt or terminal?
Yes, you can. You can use the “diskutil” command on Mac and the “wmic” command in Windows Command Prompt to check the size of a USB drive.
9. What should I do if my USB drive is not showing its correct size?
If your USB drive is not showing its correct size, try formatting the drive or using a different USB port or computer to determine if the issue is with the drive or the system.
10. Is it possible for a USB drive to have a larger capacity than advertised?
No, USB drives cannot have a larger capacity than advertised. However, the actual usable capacity may be slightly less due to formatting and file system overhead.
11. Can I check the size of a USB drive on a smart TV?
Some smart TVs may display basic information about a USB drive, including its size. However, the availability of this feature may vary depending on the TV model.
12. How can I check the size of a USB drive on older versions of Windows?
On older versions of Windows, you can check the size of a USB drive in the same way as mentioned earlier using File Explorer, or by opening “My Computer” and right-clicking on the USB drive to select “Properties” from the context menu.