How to check read write speed of ssd?

Solid-State Drives (SSDs) have become a popular choice for storage due to their improved performance compared to traditional hard drives. If you have recently purchased an SSD or want to check the read and write speed of your existing device, this article will guide you through various methods to measure SSD speed accurately.
Method 1: CrystalDiskMark
One of the most straightforward ways to check the read and write speed of your SSD is to use a benchmarking tool like CrystalDiskMark. CrystalDiskMark is a free and reliable utility that can provide accurate performance measurements for your SSD.
1. Download and install CrystalDiskMark from the official website.
To ensure you download the correct version, match it with your system architecture (32-bit or 64-bit).
2. Launch CrystalDiskMark and select your SSD.
The benchmarking tool will detect your SSD automatically. If you have multiple SSDs installed, choose the one you want to test from the drop-down menu.
3. Configure the test settings.
Select the number of test runs you want to perform; preferably, five or more for a more accurate average result. For SSD speed measurement, it is recommended to keep the default test size (1 GB).
4. Initiate the test.
Click on the “All” button to start the benchmarking process. CrystalDiskMark will measure both sequential and random read/write speeds of your SSD.
5. Analyze the results.
Once the test completes, CrystalDiskMark will display the read and write speeds in megabytes per second (MB/s). You can compare the obtained results with the manufacturer’s claimed speeds to assess the performance of your SSD.
Method 2: AS SSD Benchmark
Another excellent tool for evaluating the read and write speed of your SSD is AS SSD Benchmark. It provides comprehensive speed tests along with additional features like access time measurement, IOPS calculation, and file copy benchmarking.
1. Download and install AS SSD Benchmark from a reliable source.
Ensure you obtain the software from a trusted site to avoid any potential security risks.
2. Open AS SSD Benchmark.
After launching the program, it will detect your SSD automatically.
3. Start the test.
Click on the “Start” button to commence the test. AS SSD Benchmark will measure both sequential and random read/write speeds and provide the results in MB/s.
4. Analyze the results.
Once the test completes, you can evaluate the read and write speeds achieved by your SSD. AS SSD Benchmark also displays scores based on the overall performance of your SSD.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1. How do I know if my SSD is performing well?
A1. You can determine if your SSD is performing well by comparing its read and write speeds with the manufacturer’s claimed speeds.
Q2. What factors can affect SSD performance?
A2. Factors like firmware updates, disk fragmentation, available storage space, and system configuration can impact the performance of your SSD.
Q3. Can I check SSD speed without using third-party software?
A3. Yes, you can check SSD speed using built-in Windows tools like Disk Speed Test and PowerShell commands.
Q4. Will checking SSD speed void my warranty?
A4. No, checking SSD speed does not void your warranty. However, it is crucial to avoid any physical damage while handling your SSD during testing.
Q5. How often should I test my SSD speed?
A5. There is no fixed testing frequency. However, testing your SSD speed once every few months can help you monitor its performance and identify any potential issues.
Q6. Why are read and write speeds different in SSD specifications?
A6. Read and write speeds can differ in SSD specifications because read operations are generally faster than write operations in most SSDs.
Q7. Can I improve my SSD speed if it is slower than expected?
A7. Yes, you can improve your SSD speed by optimizing your computer’s settings, updating firmware, and keeping your drive free of unnecessary files.
Q8. Does the SATA interface affect SSD speed?
A8. Yes, the SATA interface can affect SSD speed. The latest SATA versions, such as SATA III (6 Gbps), offer faster speeds compared to older versions.
Q9. Are there any online tools to check SSD speed?
A9. Yes, several websites provide online tools to test SSD speed by uploading and downloading sample files. However, these may not be as accurate as dedicated benchmarking software.
Q10. Will my SSD speed decrease as it fills up?
A10. In general, an SSD’s performance can be affected as it approaches full capacity. Therefore, maintaining an adequate amount of free space is essential for optimal performance.
Q11. Can a firmware update improve SSD speed?
A11. Yes, firmware updates released by manufacturers can enhance the performance and reliability of an SSD.
Q12. Is it possible to compare the speed of different SSD models?
A12. Yes, you can compare the speed of different SSD models by checking their read and write speeds, which are usually provided in the product specifications.