**How to check product number of hp laptop?**
When you’re in need of support for your HP laptop or want to find compatible accessories, knowing your laptop’s product number becomes essential. The product number provides important information about your device, enabling you to quickly and accurately identify the specific model. Here are a few simple methods to find the product number of your HP laptop:
1. Look for a sticker: Most HP laptops have a product number sticker located on the bottom of the device. Flip your laptop over and check the back for a label or sticker that contains alphanumeric characters. The product number is typically listed alongside other information such as the serial number.
2. Access the BIOS settings: Start your HP laptop and press the F10 key repeatedly until the BIOS settings screen appears. Within these settings, you should see the product number listed. Note that this method may vary depending on your laptop model, so consult your user manual for specific instructions.
3. Check the System Information utility: On your HP laptop, press the Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type “msinfo32” and press Enter to launch the System Information utility. Once open, navigate to the “System Summary” section, and you’ll find the product number labeled as “System SKU” or “Product Number.”
4. Use the HP Support Assistant: If you have the HP Support Assistant software installed on your laptop, open the program and click on the “My Devices” tab. Here, you’ll find a list of your devices including your laptop, with the product number displayed alongside it.
5. Visit the HP website: Open a web browser on your laptop and go to the HP support website. Navigate to the “Support” or “Drivers” section, and you should find an option to automatically detect your laptop model. The website will identify your product number and display it for you.
6. Refer to your purchase documentation: If you have kept the original packaging or any receipts from your laptop purchase, the product number is often listed there. Look for a label or sticker on the packaging, or reference the information on the receipt.
Now that we have answered the main question, let’s address some related FAQs:
1. What is a product number?
The product number is a unique alphanumeric code assigned to each specific model of an HP laptop. It helps identify and differentiate different laptop models.
2. Are the product number and model number the same?
No, the product number and model number of an HP laptop are different. The product number provides more detailed information about the specific configuration and options of a particular model.
3. Can I find the product number in the laptop’s settings?
Unfortunately, the product number is not available in the laptop’s settings. It can only be found through external methods mentioned earlier.
4. Can I use the serial number instead of the product number?
Although the serial number is also unique to each laptop, it does not provide the same level of specificity as the product number. The product number contains additional information about the laptop’s configuration and options.
5. Is the product number the same as the part number?
No, the product number and part number are different. The part number refers to a specific component or part used in the laptop, while the product number relates to the overall laptop model.
6. Can I find the product number in the device manager?
Unfortunately, the product number is not listed in the device manager. It requires alternative methods such as the ones mentioned earlier.
7. Is the product number necessary for driver updates?
While the product number is not mandatory for general driver updates, it is helpful for ensuring you download the correct drivers specifically tailored for your laptop model.
8. Does the product number change with different laptop configurations?
No, the product number remains the same regardless of the specific configuration or options chosen for your HP laptop model.
9. Can I use the product number to determine the age of my laptop?
Unfortunately, the product number does not provide information about the manufacturing date or age of your laptop.