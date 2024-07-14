How to check mouse and keyboard battery on mac?

Wireless mice and keyboards are practical accessories that offer convenience and flexibility for Mac users. However, it’s essential to ensure that the batteries of these devices are always charged to avoid any interruptions during use. Here’s how you can easily check the battery status of your mouse and keyboard on a Mac.
Checking Mouse Battery Status on Mac
To check the battery status of your wireless mouse on a Mac, follow these simple steps:
1. Open the “Apple” menu
Click on the Apple menu, located at the top-left corner of your Mac’s screen. A drop-down menu will appear.
2. Select “System Preferences”
From the Apple menu, select “System Preferences” to open the system settings.
3. Click on “Bluetooth”
In the System Preferences window, locate and click on the “Bluetooth” icon.
4. Look for your mouse
Under the “Devices” list in the Bluetooth settings, find your mouse. It should be listed with its name or model number.
5. Check mouse battery status
Next to your mouse’s name or model number, there should be an indicator displaying the battery level. A green battery icon indicates a good amount of charge, while a red battery icon implies that the battery level is low.
Checking Keyboard Battery Status on Mac
To check the battery status of your wireless keyboard on a Mac, follow these steps:
1. Open the “Apple” menu
Click on the Apple menu at the top-left corner of your screen to access the drop-down menu.
2. Select “System Preferences”
Choose “System Preferences” from the drop-down menu to open the system settings.
3. Click on “Keyboard”
In the System Preferences window, find and click on the “Keyboard” icon.
4. View keyboard battery status
Within the Keyboard settings, you should see an indicator displaying the battery level of your wireless keyboard. Like the mouse battery status, a green battery icon means the battery is sufficiently charged, while a red battery icon indicates a low battery level.
Related FAQs about Checking Mouse and Keyboard Battery on Mac
1. How often should I check my mouse and keyboard battery on a Mac?
It is advisable to check the battery status of your mouse and keyboard regularly, especially if you use them frequently. Checking once a week or before a long session is recommended.
2. Can I use rechargeable batteries for my Mac’s mouse and keyboard?
Yes, you can use rechargeable batteries for your wireless mouse and keyboard. Rechargeable batteries offer a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution for prolonged use.
3. What happens if my mouse or keyboard battery dies while I am working?
If your mouse or keyboard battery dies during work, you can connect them to the charger or replace the batteries to resume working immediately.
4. How can I conserve the battery life of my mouse and keyboard?
To conserve battery life, you can turn off your mouse and keyboard when not in use or reduce the brightness of your keyboard’s backlight, if applicable.
5. What is the average battery life of wireless mice and keyboards?
The battery life of wireless mice and keyboards varies depending on usage, battery type, and other factors. However, on average, they can last several months to over a year with normal use.
6. Can I use my Mac’s trackpad as an alternative if my mouse battery dies?
Yes, if your mouse battery dies, you can use your Mac’s built-in trackpad as an alternative input device.
7. Does the battery level indicator show an exact percentage?
No, the battery level indicator on your Mac does not display an exact percentage. It only provides a general indication of the battery’s charge level.
8. How do I replace the batteries in my wireless mouse or keyboard?
To replace the batteries in your wireless mouse or keyboard, you usually need to remove the battery compartment cover and insert fresh batteries following the correct polarity.
9. Are there any third-party applications to check mouse and keyboard battery status on a Mac?
Yes, there are several third-party applications available, such as “Battery Health” and “iStat Menus,” that provide more detailed information about your mouse and keyboard battery status.
10. Can I receive a low battery notification on my Mac for my wireless devices?
By default, macOS does not provide low battery notifications for wireless mice and keyboards. However, some third-party applications may offer this feature.
11. Can I use the battery level information to predict when my mouse or keyboard battery will die?
The battery level indication is a rough estimate and cannot accurately predict when your mouse or keyboard battery will die. It’s always best to keep spare batteries or a charging cable nearby.
12. Is it necessary to use the same brand of batteries recommended by the mouse or keyboard manufacturer?
While it is not necessary to use the exact brand of batteries recommended by the manufacturer, it is generally advised to use high-quality batteries from reputable brands to ensure optimal performance and longevity of your devices.