How to check motherboard serial number?

When diagnosing issues with your computer or seeking support from the manufacturer, one important piece of information that you may be asked for is the motherboard serial number. The motherboard serial number is a unique alphanumeric code that identifies your computer’s motherboard. This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to check the motherboard serial number easily.
Method 1: Checking the Physical Motherboard
If you have access to your computer’s physical components, here are the steps to check the motherboard serial number:
Step 1:
Start by turning off your computer and disconnecting it from the power source.
Step 2:
Open the computer case. This process may vary depending on the case design, but commonly it involves removing screws or pressing release buttons.
Step 3:
Once the case is open, locate the motherboard. It is the main circuit board inside the computer and can usually be identified by its size and the various components attached to it.
Step 4:
Carefully look for a sticker or engraved code on the surface of the motherboard. This sticker or code typically includes the serial number, which can be a combination of letters, numbers, or both.
Step 5:
Note down the serial number for future reference and close the computer case.
Method 2: Checking Using Software
If you are unable to physically access your computer or find the serial number on the motherboard itself, you can use software to retrieve it. Here’s how:
Step 1:
Start your computer and log in to the operating system.
Step 2:
Download and install a system information tool. There are various reliable options available online, such as CPU-Z, Speccy, or Belarc Advisor.
Step 3:
Launch the system information tool and wait for it to gather information about your computer’s hardware.
Step 4:
Navigate to the motherboard information section. In most tools, this can be found under “Motherboard,” “Mainboard,” or a similar category.
Step 5:
Locate the serial number within the motherboard information. The serial number may be labeled as “Serial Number,” “S/N,” or another similar term.
Step 6:
Make a note of the motherboard serial number for future reference.
FAQs
Q1: Can I check the motherboard serial number without opening the computer case?
A1: Yes, you can use system information tools or manufacturer-provided software to retrieve the motherboard serial number without physically accessing your computer.
Q2: Why is the motherboard serial number important?
A2: The serial number helps identify and register your motherboard, making it crucial for warranty claims, technical support, and compatibility checks.
Q3: How can I track the warranty status using the motherboard serial number?
A3: Visit the manufacturer’s website, locate the support or warranty section, and enter the serial number to check the warranty status.
Q4: Can the motherboard serial number be used for theft protection?
A4: While the motherboard serial number alone cannot provide comprehensive theft protection, it can assist law enforcement or recovery services in identifying stolen components.
Q5: Does every motherboard have a serial number?
A5: Yes, every motherboard is assigned a unique serial number during the manufacturing process.
Q6: Is the motherboard serial number the same as the BIOS serial number?
A6: No, the motherboard serial number and BIOS serial number are different. The motherboard serial number identifies the physical hardware, while the BIOS serial number is specific to the motherboard’s firmware.
Q7: Can I check the motherboard serial number on a laptop?
A7: Yes, the process for checking the motherboard serial number is similar for laptops. However, the location and visibility of the serial number may vary.
Q8: Can I upgrade my motherboard without affecting the serial number?
A8: Yes, changing or upgrading the motherboard does not affect the serial number. The serial number is tied to the specific motherboard model.
Q9: Is the motherboard serial number required for driver updates?
A9: Generally, you do not need the motherboard serial number for driver updates. Instead, you will need to identify the motherboard model, which can be determined using the motherboard serial number.
Q10: Can a motherboard be fake or have a tampered serial number?
A10: It is rare but possible. To ensure authenticity, purchase motherboards from reputable retailers and manufacturers.
Q11: Can I find the motherboard serial number in the system BIOS?
A11: Some BIOS versions may display the motherboard serial number, but this feature is not widely available. Using software tools or physical inspection is more reliable.
Q12: If the motherboard serial number is not available, can I still get support?
A12: While the motherboard serial number helps streamline the support process, you can still receive assistance by providing other relevant information, such as the make and model of your computer or specific hardware components.
Now that you know how to check the motherboard serial number, you can easily access this important information when needed. Whether it’s for warranty claims or technical support, having your motherboard serial number on hand can save you time and ensure a prompt resolution to any issues you may encounter.