How to check monitor specs on Windows 10?

When it comes to using a computer, knowing the specifications of your monitor is essential for a smooth and enjoyable user experience. Windows 10 provides several ways to check the monitor specs, allowing you to determine the display resolution, refresh rate, color depth, and other important details. In this article, we will guide you through the steps to check monitor specs on Windows 10.
Using Display Settings
Windows 10 includes a built-in feature called Display Settings that offers a simple way to access and modify monitor settings. To check your monitor specs using Display Settings, follow these steps:
1. Right-click anywhere on your desktop and select “Display settings” from the drop-down menu.
2. In the Display Settings window, scroll down to find the “Advanced display settings” link and click on it.
3. Under the advanced display settings, you will see information about your monitor, including the resolution, refresh rate, and bit depth (color quality).
It’s worth noting that the above method provides basic monitor information. If you want more detailed specifications, you can follow an alternative approach.
Using Device Manager
The Device Manager in Windows 10 is another useful tool to check monitor specs. By accessing the Device Manager, you can view not only the basic monitor information but also additional details like the name of your monitor model and its manufacturer. Here’s how you can use the Device Manager to check your monitor specs:
1. Right-click the Windows Start button and select “Device Manager” from the list of options.
2. In the Device Manager window, locate and expand the “Monitors” category.
3. Right-click on your monitor and select “Properties” from the contextual menu.
4. In the Properties window, go to the “Details” tab, and from the dropdown menu, select “Hardware Ids.”
5. The “Value” field will display the model name along with other identification details of your monitor.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: How to change the resolution of my monitor on Windows 10?
A1: You can modify the resolution by right-clicking on the desktop, choosing “Display settings,” and then adjusting the “Resolution” dropdown menu.
Q2: Can I change the refresh rate of my monitor?
A2: Yes, you can modify the refresh rate by following the same steps as changing the resolution but selecting “Advanced display settings” instead.
Q3: How can I find out the size of my monitor?
A3: You can typically find the size of your monitor by checking the manufacturer’s specifications, the product label on the monitor, or by measuring the screen diagonally.
Q4: What is the recommended resolution for my monitor?
A4: The recommended resolution varies depending on the monitor’s size and capabilities. You can find the recommended resolution in the manufacturer’s specifications or adjust it in the display settings based on your preference.
Q5: How can I check the color depth of my monitor?
A5: You can check the color depth within the “Advanced display settings” in the “Display settings” window. It is typically expressed as the number of bits per pixel (bpp).
Q6: Can I check the supported display modes of my monitor?
A6: Yes, you can view the supported display modes by selecting the “List All Modes” button in the “Advanced display settings.”
Q7: How can I determine if my monitor supports HDR?
A7: To check if your monitor supports HDR (High Dynamic Range), you can navigate to the “Windows HD Color settings” in the “Display settings” and look for the “Play HDR Games and Apps” option.
Q8: How to identify if my display is touch-enabled?
A8: In the “Device Manager,” expand the “Human Interface Devices” category and look for touch-related devices such as “HID-compliant touch screen.”
Q9: How to find the maximum resolution supported by my graphics card?
A9: You can find the maximum resolution supported by your graphics card by checking its specifications on the manufacturer’s website or in the user manual.
Q10: Can I adjust the brightness and contrast settings of my monitor in Windows 10?
A10: Typically, you can adjust the brightness and contrast settings directly on your monitor itself, usually through physical buttons or a menu. However, some monitors also provide software or drivers that allow adjustments through the operating system.
Q11: How to calibrate my monitor in Windows 10 for color accuracy?
A11: Windows 10 offers a built-in color calibration tool. Go to “Display settings,” scroll down to the bottom, and click on “Color calibration.” Follow the instructions to calibrate your monitor.
Q12: Is it possible to extend my desktop to multiple monitors?
A12: Yes, you can extend your desktop to multiple monitors by going to “Display settings” and selecting “Extend desktop to this display” under the “Multiple displays” section.