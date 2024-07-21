How to check monitor serial number in Windows 10?

If you are using a Windows 10 computer and need to find the serial number of your monitor, there are a couple of straightforward methods you can employ. In this article, we will explore these methods to help you locate the monitor serial number on your Windows 10 system.
Method 1: Using Device Manager
One simple way to find the monitor serial number is through the Device Manager. Follow these steps to use this method:
1. Press the Windows key on your keyboard or click on the Windows icon in the taskbar to open the Start menu.
2. Type “Device Manager” in the search box and click on the Device Manager app from the search results.
3. In the Device Manager window, expand the “Monitors” category by clicking on the arrow beside it.
4. Right-click on the monitor listed and select “Properties” from the context menu.
5. In the Properties window, navigate to the “Details” tab.
6. From the drop-down menu under “Property,” select “Hardware Ids.”
7. The monitor serial number should be displayed in the “Value” field. It may be listed as “SN” followed by a series of alphanumeric characters.
Method 2: Using Command Prompt
Another way to check the monitor serial number is by using the Command Prompt. Here’s how you can do it:
1. Open the Command Prompt by pressing the Windows key and typing “cmd.” Click on the Command Prompt app from the search results.
2. In the Command Prompt window, type the following command and press Enter: wmic systemenclosure get serialnumber.
3. The monitor serial number, along with other system information, will be displayed in the output.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Q1: Can I find the monitor serial number through the monitor’s on-screen menu?
Yes, some monitors have an on-screen menu that allows you to access information about the monitor, including its serial number.
Q2: What if the monitor serial number is not displayed in the Device Manager?
If the monitor serial number is not shown in the Device Manager, it might be because the monitor’s drivers are not properly installed. Try updating or reinstalling the monitor drivers.
Q3: Is it possible to find the monitor serial number from the manufacturer’s website?
Yes, some monitor manufacturers provide a support section on their website where you can enter your monitor’s model number, and it will display its corresponding serial number.
Q4: Can I find the monitor serial number on the physical monitor?
In most cases, the monitor serial number is not displayed on the physical monitor itself. However, some models may have a sticker or label on the back that contains the serial number.
Q5: Can I find the monitor serial number using third-party software?
Yes, there are various third-party software applications available that can help you retrieve the monitor serial number along with other system information. However, it is important to ensure that you download such software from reliable sources.
Q6: How can I check multiple monitor serial numbers if I have a multi-monitor setup?
When you follow the above methods, the Device Manager or Command Prompt will display the serial number of each connected monitor separately. You can identify the serial numbers based on the monitor names or model numbers.
Q7: Does the monitor serial number have any warranty or support implications?
Yes, the monitor serial number is crucial for warranty claims or support requests. When contacting the manufacturer or service provider, they may ask for the serial number to identify your specific monitor and provide appropriate assistance.
Q8: Is the monitor serial number the same as the model number?
No, the monitor serial number and model number are different. The model number refers to the specific product model, while the serial number is unique to each individual unit.
Q9: Can I find the monitor serial number using Windows PowerShell?
Yes, you can obtain the monitor serial number using a PowerShell command. Use the “Get-CimInstance Win32_DesktopMonitor | Select-Object SerialNumber” command to retrieve the serial number information.
Q10: Is it possible to check the monitor serial number on a laptop?
Laptops typically do not have a separate monitor serial number as the monitor is built-in. Instead, the laptop serial number often serves as an identifier for both the laptop and the integrated screen.
Q11: Can I find the monitor serial number through the monitor’s OSD (On-Screen Display)?
Some monitors allow you to access the OSD menu, which may include an information section displaying the monitor’s serial number along with other details like the model number, resolution, and refresh rate.
Q12: Are there any other methods to find the monitor serial number in Windows 10?
The two methods mentioned above are the most common ways to find the monitor serial number in Windows 10. However, there might be other methods specific to certain monitor models or manufacturers. It is recommended to refer to the user manual or support guides provided by the monitor manufacturer for additional information.